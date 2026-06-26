A Delhi man has explained why he chose not to confront a fellow passenger who littered inside a train compartment and played loud videos during an eight-hour journey. Sharing his experience on X, he said getting home safely was more important than risking violence. His post drew a response from Railway Seva.

A Delhi-based man has explained why he decided not to confront a fellow passenger who allegedly littered inside a train compartment and played videos loudly throughout an eight-hour journey. The man, Aaraynsh, shared his experience in a post on X, saying the incident left him frustrated but convinced that staying silent was the safer choice.

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Litter and Loud Videos Made Journey Unpleasant

According to Aaraynsh, the passenger sitting beside him spent much of the trip eating snacks and throwing food waste under the seat. He pointed out that a dustbin was available just outside the compartment, but the man ignored it.

Later in the journey, the passenger began playing videos on his phone at full volume while other travellers were trying to sleep. Aaraynsh said the behaviour disturbed several people, but nobody stepped in to challenge him.

'Getting Home Safely Was More Important'

Explaining why he chose not to speak up, Aaraynsh said his priority was reaching home safely rather than trying to teach "a random stranger morality."

He wrote that he has a family, personal goals and future plans, and did not want to risk getting into a fight with someone who might react violently. He added that people who refuse to accept their mistakes are unlikely to change because of an argument.

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Recent Train Murder Shaped His Decision

Aaraynsh said his decision was influenced by a recent incident on a Mumbai local train, where an argument reportedly turned deadly. Police arrested a 30-year-old man after he was accused of stabbing another passenger to death following a dispute over closing the coach door during heavy rain.

He said such incidents show how quickly small disagreements can become dangerous.

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Post Draws Attention from Railway Seva

Along with his post, Aaraynsh shared a photograph showing rubbish scattered beneath the train seat.

The post caught the attention of Railway Seva, which responded by asking him to share his journey details, including his PNR or UTS number and contact information, so officials could investigate the matter.

Railway Seva also advised him to report such incidents through Rail Madad or by calling the railway helpline on 139 for faster action.

The post has sparked debate online, with many users agreeing that personal safety should come first, while others said passengers should continue reporting such behaviour through official channels rather than confronting offenders directly.

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