A viral video captured the moment a 190-foot bailey bridge collapsed in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district, sending a loaded truck into the Sutlej River. The driver survived with minor injuries. Officials suspect the dumper may have exceeded the bridge's 28-tonne load limit.

gone viral on social media, leaving viewers stunned. The incident took place on Tuesday near Urni Dhank between Reckong Peo and Tapri on National Highway-5 when a loaded dumper truck was crossing the bridge. Moments later, the 190-foot-long structure gave way, sending the truck crashing into the Sutlej River below.

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The truck driver survived the accident with minor injuries and was rescued by police and local officials. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Authorities said the driver escaped with only minor injuries despite the frightening fall.

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Bridge reportedly overloaded

Officials believe the dumper truck, which was carrying sand, may have been overloaded. According to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), the bailey bridge had a maximum load capacity of 28 tonnes. Initial findings suggest the 10-tyre truck may have been carrying more weight than permitted.

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Executive Engineer K L Suman said the bridge had been inspected regularly and repair work was carried out as recently as June 5. However, the exact reason behind the collapse will only be confirmed after a detailed investigation.

Traffic restored through alternate route

The bridge served as an important alternative route through the landslide-prone Urni Dhank stretch, connecting Kinnaur with Lahaul and Spiti. After the collapse, traffic was temporarily disrupted before authorities reopened the old route to ensure movement on National Highway-5 continued.

The district administration has directed highway officials to restore connectivity as quickly as possible. A police team and technical experts are investigating the incident.

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Viral video, sparks debate online

The dramatic footage quickly spread across social media, with many users expressing relief that the truck driver survived. Several people also pointed out that a white car seen waiting before entering the bridge narrowly escaped the disaster.

Many users blamed overloading, saying heavy commercial vehicles should not have been allowed on a temporary bailey bridge. Others highlighted that such bridges usually permit only one vehicle at a time and have clearly marked weight limits.

Some social media users criticised the lack of sympathy for the truck driver, while others argued that strict enforcement of load limits is needed to prevent similar accidents. Many also called for faster construction of the tunnel being built in the area, saying it would provide a safer and more reliable route through one of Himachal Pradesh's most landslide-prone regions.

The investigation into the bridge collapse is underway, and officials are expected to determine whether overloading, structural failure or other factors caused the incident.

(With inputs from agencies)