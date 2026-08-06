TDP Rajya Sabha MP Chintakayala Vijay called for faster trials for political leaders, urging the government to strengthen Special CBI Courts. He cited YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's case as an example of decade-long delays in the judicial system.

Raising the issue during parliamentary proceedings, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Rajya Sabha member Chintakayala Vijay has called for faster trial proceedings related to political leaders, saying that the rule of law must prevail equally for ordinary citizens and individuals holding public offices. Highlighting that numerous criminal matters against political leaders have remained unresolved for over a decade due to frequent judicial transfers and shortages, he urged the government to expand the capacity of Special CBI Courts.

Chintakayala Vijay, TDP Rajya Sabha MP, said that the law is equal for everyone, regardless of whether a person holds public office or is an ordinary citizen.

Call to Strengthen Special CBI Courts

The Member of Parliament on Wednesday raised concerns in Parliament over delays in the disposal of criminal cases involving public representatives and called for strengthening the capacity of Special CBI Courts. Addressing the House, the MP said the issue was not about any one individual but about ensuring timely justice and maintaining public confidence in the judicial system.

Cites YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's Case

Citing the case of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as an example, the MP said around 31 criminal cases have been registered against him since 2013 and that nearly 13 years have elapsed since the cases were filed. The MP further stated that discharge petitions in these cases have reportedly been heard by around eight different judges over the years. However, owing to frequent judicial transfers and a shortage of judges, the petitions are yet to reach a final decision.

Questioning the pace of judicial proceedings, the MP asked, "If discharge petitions alone take 13 years, when will the actual trial be completed?" Noting that delayed judicial proceedings severely impact public confidence in the justice delivery mechanism, the MP remarked on the state of long-pending litigations.

The MP urged the government to strengthen the capacity of Special CBI Courts to ensure speedy disposal of cases involving public representatives. Delays in judicial proceedings undermine public faith in the rule of law and the justice delivery system, Chintakayala Vijay said. (ANI)