BJP Councillor Celebrates Birthday Inside Drain to Protest Civic Neglect in Agra (WATCH)
Viral video of BJP councillor Kishan Nayak cutting birthday cake inside a dirty drain sparked widespread reactions. Many praised the protest as a powerful way to expose poor sanitation. Others questioned why repeated complaints had gone unanswered.
Birthday Protest in Knee-Deep Sewer Water Goes Viral
A BJP councillor in Agra has drawn nationwide attention after celebrating his birthday inside a dirty drain to protest against poor sanitation and delayed civic work in his area. The unusual protest took place in Nagla Harmukh near Langde Ki Chowki and was recorded on video, which has since spread widely across social media.
यूपी : आगरा में BJP पार्षद किशन नायक ने नाले में खड़े होकर अपना बर्थडे मनाया। बारिश सिर पर है और नालों की सफाई अब तक नहीं हुई। पार्षद ने खुद 12 बार शिकायत की, तब भी नहीं सुनी गई।@madanmohansonipic.twitter.com/tZ6H70vbeJ
— Sachin Gupta (@Sachingupta) June 26, 2026
Pregnant Woman Drowned In Bucket by Husband After Domestic Dispute in Faridabad
Councillor Kishan Nayak stepped into knee-deep dirty water with his supporters and cut a birthday cake to highlight what he described as years of official neglect. Many local residents gathered at the spot as the protest took place.
Councillor Says Complaints Were Ignored
According to Nayak, he has written more than 30 letters to the Mayor and the Municipal Commissioner over the past three years, asking for the construction and cleaning of the drain. However, he claimed that no meaningful action has been taken despite repeated requests.
He alleged that the drain has become a serious danger for local people. According to him, two children and one farmer have died after falling into the drain, while another child reportedly went missing after a similar incident.
Protest Meant to Reflect Public Hardship
Explaining his decision, Nayak said residents of the area are forced to live with dirty water, bad smell and waterlogging every day. He said if local people have to celebrate birthdays, weddings and festivals in such conditions, he should also experience the same reality instead of remaining comfortable elsewhere.
आगरा में BJP पार्षद किशन नायक ने सीवर के अंदर खड़े होकर अपना जन्मदिन मनाया।
घुटनों तक भरे गंदे पानी के बीच लोगों की मौजूदगी में उन्होंने केक काटा।
किशन नायक का कहना है कि नगर निगम के अधिकारी खुले सीवर और सफाई की शिकायतों पर ध्यान नहीं दे रहे हैं।
उन्होंने आरोप लगाया कि बार-बार… pic.twitter.com/O1gkiDEyDY
— 4PM News Network (@4pmnews_network) June 26, 2026
Kishan Nayak, a BJP councillor in Agra could be seen celebrating his birthday in a sewer. Local standing in knee deep sewer gathered around the table as Nayak cut cake. He claims municipal corporation officials dodge his open sewer and sanitation complaints. pic.twitter.com/geT39ccrFY
— VIZHPUNEET (@vizhpuneet) June 26, 2026
The councillor also carried a banner reading "Hanuman Ji Kalyan Karen" during the protest. He said the drain begins near Sultan Ganj Pulia, passes through Langde Ki Chowki and Jeevani Mandi Road before reaching the Yamuna River. He claimed the waterway was once a historic canal but has now turned into a neglected drain, according to a report by Amar Ujala.
Questions Over Drain Maintenance
Nayak further claimed that the drain was last properly cleaned in 2011. Since then, he alleged that cleaning work has existed only on paper while the actual condition has continued to worsen.
📺WATCH | BJP councillor in Agra celebrates his birthday inside sewer, claims civic officials ignored his repeated complaints about open drains and poor sanitation pic.twitter.com/BbgHk6UFsy
— The Tatva (@thetatvaindia) June 26, 2026
'He Never Fought With Anyone': Family Seeks Justice After Mumbai Local Train Stabbing
He also said he had raised the issue with Mayor Hemlata Diwakar, the Municipal Commissioner and Health Officer Sanjeev Verma, but residents are still waiting for a permanent solution.
Viral Video Sparks Strong Reactions
The video quickly attracted thousands of reactions online. While many people praised the councillor for choosing an unusual way to draw attention to the problem, others questioned why civic complaints remained unresolved despite repeated representations by an elected representative.
Some users described the protest as a powerful image of the sanitation problems faced by many Indian cities, while others called for immediate action from the municipal corporation to improve drainage and public safety in the area.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.