A viral video from Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati shows a couple struggling to escape a packed crowd, only to face abuse instead of help. The woman was reportedly struck by a thrown bottle as people mocked the pair. The clip has sparked widespread criticism online, with many calling for greater compassion, better crowd behaviour.

A video reportedly from the Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati, Assam, has gone viral on social media after showing a couple struggling to get out of a tightly packed crowd. Instead of receiving help, the pair were reportedly mocked and abused by some people around them. The video shows the couple trying to make their way through the crowd as they appeared visibly distressed. During the incident, plastic bottles were thrown in their direction, with one bottle appearing to hit the woman on the head. People nearby were also heard shouting and making fun of them rather than offering assistance.

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Social Media Condemns Crowd's Behaviour

The clip quickly spread across social media, where many users criticised the behaviour of those present. Several people said the crowd failed to show basic humanity by refusing to help two people who appeared to be in difficulty.

One user wrote that instead of recording videos and shouting abuse, someone should have simply extended a hand to help them out of the crowd. Another said that visiting a place of worship means nothing if people fail to show kindness and compassion towards others.

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Many users also described the incident as a reminder that crowd safety depends not only on security arrangements but also on how people treat one another during emergencies.

Calls for Better Crowd Awareness

Some social media users pointed out that overcrowded religious sites can quickly become dangerous if people panic or refuse to cooperate. Others advised visitors to avoid peak hours whenever possible and follow crowd management instructions.

Several users expressed concern about the woman's safety after the bottle seemed to struck her, while others said such behaviour had no place inside a religious site.

Video Sparks Wider Discussion

The viral clip has triggered a wider debate about public behaviour at crowded places. While devotees visit temples seeking peace and blessings, many online said respect, patience and helping those in need should remain the highest values during any pilgrimage.

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