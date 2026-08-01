Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring stated his wish to contest the next assembly polls against Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, asking the party high command to field him from the seat for the 2027 elections.

Warring Wants to Contest Against CM Mann

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Wednesday said he wanted to contest the next assembly election against Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and urged the party leadership to field him from the seat.

Addressing a gathering in Faridkot, Warring said the decision about fielding him will be taken by party leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi. "While Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge have to make a decision. I am not in a position to do that... either don't field me at all, or if you do field me, field me against Bhagwant Mann... I will contest," he said.

Responding to suggestions that he should take on Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal, the Punjab Congress chief said Sukhbir already had his own political challenges and reiterated that his focus would be on contesting against Bhagwant Mann. "Sukhbir has already got his work cut out for him. I have to fight Bhagwant Mann," Warring said.

Warring also said that if any other leader was willing to contest against the Punjab Chief Minister, the party could consider that option as well. "Also, let it be known. Well, if there is anyone else who is interested, who says Raja Warring, let's go together and I will fight, we can make him fight too," he said.

Gearing Up for 2027 Elections

The remarks come amid preparations for the upcoming 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, with political parties gearing up for the electoral contest in the state.

Earlier today, alleging a "collusion" between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Warring said the party was alerting people at the booth level and strengthening its organisation ahead of the 2027 state Assembly elections.

Speaking with ANI after a party meeting in Moga, Warring said the party is strengthening its campaign. He expressed confidence that Congress will win the next assembly polls in the state. "It was a good meeting. 'Har Booth Congress Mazboot' is going on. BJP and AAP are colluding and they can cause harm. So, we are alerting people to keep an eye on the booths," he said. (ANI)