CM VD Satheesan honoured swimming instructor R Rajesh, who died saving lives during floods in Kannur. The deluge has claimed 25 lives and displaced over 18,000 people. The government has announced an immediate financial aid of Rs 10,000 for each family.

Keralam Chief Minister VD Satheesan paid tribute a swimming instructor who lost his life during flood rescue operations in Kannur's Pulingome. VD Satheesan arrived at the home of the swimming instructor R Rajesh in Thiruvananthapuram to extend solidarity to the grieving household. The swimming instructor, R Rajesh, made the ultimate sacrifice while saving residents during intense flash flood rescue operations in Kannur's Pulingome region.

State-Wide Impact of Floods

Severe monsoon flooding across Keralam has claimed at least 25 lives, with four individuals reported missing from the state, according to the latest figures released by the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA). The death toll comes amidst widespread inundation that has displaced over 18,000 residents in Keralam and forced hundreds of families into relief shelters. 18,434 occupants are currently sheltered across 418 active relief camps, with structural damages rising to 52 completely destroyed houses and 565 partially damaged homes.

CM Announces Financial Aid, Reviews Relief Ops

Keralam Chief Minister VD Satheesan, during an on-ground review of relief operations in flood-hit Pathanamthitta district, announced immediate financial assistance of Rs 10,000 for every affected household. In Pathanamthitta alone, 133 relief camps are sheltering more than 6,400 people, mainly in the Thiruvalla region where floodwaters continue to remain stagnant.

Speaking to reporters following a high-level review meeting with district officials at the Kozhencherry Rest House in Aranmula, Chief Minister Satheesan emphasised that full administrative and financial powers have been delegated to district authorities to ensure uninterrupted relief distribution. As heavy monsoon rains and overflowing rivers triggered severe flooding across parts of Assam as well, authorities in the state stepped up relief and rehabilitation measures, with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma providing additional compensation to the next of kin of those who died in the floods.

In Keralam, Chief Minister VD Satheesan on Tuesday announced the immediate financial assistance during his visit to flood-hit Pathanamthitta district, where 133 relief camps are currently sheltering more than 6,400 people. Most of the camps are located in the Thiruvalla region, where floodwaters have not yet receded.

Future Disaster Management Plans

The Chief Minister said rivers in the state have lost much of their carrying capacity due to the accumulation of silt and assured that urgent measures would be taken to remove it. He also said Keralam aims to establish India's best weather forecasting system and strengthen disaster management mechanisms in Pathanamthitta. (ANI)