A man from Uttar Pradesh is reportedly in critical condition after filming a social media reel with a dead venomous snake. According to viral claims, he repeatedly placed the snake's mouth inside his own, allowing venom to enter his mouth. The video sparked widespread criticism online, with many warning against dangerous stunts.

A man from Bijnaur, Uttar Pradesh is reportedly in critical condition after performing a dangerous stunt with a dead venomous snake while filming a social media reel. According to claims shared online, the man, identified as Salim, found the dead snake and decided to use it as a prop for his video. During the stunt, he repeatedly placed the snake's mouth inside his own mouth for several seconds before removing it and repeating the act.

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Reports circulating on social media claim that venom from the snake entered his mouth during the filming. He was later taken to hospital, where he is said to be receiving treatment in critical condition.

Video Sparks Strong Reactions

The video has spread widely across social media, with many users criticising the dangerous stunt. Several people said the incident was another example of people risking their lives in the hope of making a viral reel.

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Many users commented that social media fame is not worth putting one's life in danger. Others described the stunt as reckless and urged people not to copy such behaviour for online attention.

Some users also reminded people that venomous snakes can remain dangerous even after death and should never be handled without proper knowledge or safety equipment.

While some reactions mocked the man's decision, many others used the incident to highlight the growing pressure to create shocking online content.

Several users said such videos could encourage others to attempt similar stunts, especially young viewers looking for internet fame. They urged content creators to act responsibly and avoid dangerous challenges that could lead to serious injury or even death.

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Safety Should Come First

The viral incident has once again raised concerns about risky social media trends. Many online users said no number of views or followers is worth risking a life and called on people to think carefully before copying dangerous acts seen on the internet.

The authenticity of the viral claims and the exact medical circumstances have not been independently verified.

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