Shashi Tharoor, Sachin Pilot find place in Congress's top panel reshuffle

In the new Congress Working Committee (CWC) list reconstituted by party president Mallikarjun Kharge, party leaders Sachin Pilot, Shashi Tharoor, former Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi, Anand Sharma are among the new members. Party leader Kharge, senior leader Sonia Gandhi, Dr. Manmohan Singh, AK Antony, Digvijay Singh, Ambika Soni, and Rahul Gandhi are also listed as members of the CWC.

The panel contains 39 regular members and 32 permanent invitees, including 13 special invitees and several in-charges of state. As ex-officio members, the Youth Congress, National Students' Union of India, Mahila Congress, and Seva Dal presidents are also included on the list. Veerappa Moily and Manish Tewari have also made it to the permanent invitees list.

After the list was released, Shashi Tharoor and Pawan Khera took to the social media site X (formerly Twitter) to express gratitude for being a part of the top panel.

The decision to induct Sachin Pilot into the committee comes ahead of the Rajasthan Assembly polls in an attempt to cool the tensions between him and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. Congress Working Committee (CWC), the highest decision-making body of the party was released on Sunday, almost 10 months after the party leader Mallikarjun Kharge assumed office as the new president.

