Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shashi Tharoor, Sachin Pilot find place in Congress's top panel reshuffle

    Sachin Pilot and Shashi Tharoor were included in the Congress Working Committee after Mallikarjun Kharge reconstituted the Congress' top decision-making body. Party leader Kharge, senior leader Sonia Gandhi, Dr. Manmohan Singh, AK Antony, Digvijay Singh, Ambika Soni, and Rahul Gandhi are also listed as members of the CWC.
     

    Shashi Tharoor Sachin Pilot find place in Congress's top panel reshuffle see full list here gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 20, 2023, 4:54 PM IST

    In the new Congress Working Committee (CWC) list reconstituted by party president Mallikarjun Kharge, party leaders Sachin Pilot, Shashi Tharoor, former Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi, Anand Sharma are among the new members. Party leader Kharge, senior leader Sonia Gandhi, Dr. Manmohan Singh, AK Antony, Digvijay Singh, Ambika Soni, and Rahul Gandhi are also listed as members of the CWC.

    The panel contains 39 regular members and 32 permanent invitees, including 13 special invitees and several in-charges of state. As ex-officio members, the Youth Congress, National Students' Union of India, Mahila Congress, and Seva Dal presidents are also included on the list. Veerappa Moily and Manish Tewari have also made it to the permanent invitees list.

    Also Read | WATCH: Dramatic videos of DRDO drone TAPAS crashing during trial in Karnataka's Chitradurga go viral

    After the list was released, Shashi Tharoor and Pawan Khera took to the social media site X (formerly Twitter) to express gratitude for being a part of the top panel.

    The decision to induct Sachin Pilot into the committee comes ahead of the Rajasthan Assembly polls in an attempt to cool the tensions between him and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. Congress Working Committee (CWC), the highest decision-making body of the party was released on Sunday, almost 10 months after the party leader Mallikarjun Kharge assumed office as the new president.

    Also Read | Delhi shocker: Govt officer raped friend's minor daughter for months, wife gave victim abortion pills

    Last Updated Aug 20, 2023, 4:54 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Operation Kamala: BJP's Behind-the-Scenes Endeavor to Reclaim Defectors

    Operation Kamala: BJP's Behind-the-Scenes Endeavor to Reclaim Defectors

    Viral video Woman does somersault in metro coach netizens react internet divided gcw

    Viral video: Woman does somersault in Bengaluru metro coach, netizens react

    WATCH Dramatic videos of DRDO drone TAPAS crashing during trial in Karnataka's Chitradurga go viral snt

    WATCH: Dramatic videos of DRDO drone TAPAS crashing during trial in Karnataka's Chitradurga go viral

    Delhi shocker Govt officer raped friend minor daughter for months wife gave victim abortion pills gcw

    Delhi shocker: Govt officer raped friend's minor daughter for months, wife gave victim abortion pills

    UP couple beaten to death with iron rods after son elopes with neighbour daughter gcw

    UP Muslim couple beaten to death with iron rods after son elopes with neighbour's daughter

    Recent Stories

    Lavender to Basil-7 Indoor plants repel insects and mosquitoes RBA EAI

    Lavender to Basil-7 Indoor plants repel insects and mosquitoes

    Coffee glow 6 ways to elevate your skin with it gcw eai

    Coffee & glow: 6 ways to elevate your skin with it

    The Vaccine War: Vivek Agnihotri's film makes people emotional during the USA screening MSW

    The Vaccine War: Vivek Agnihotri's film makes people emotional during the USA screening

    Operation Kamala: BJP's Behind-the-Scenes Endeavor to Reclaim Defectors

    Operation Kamala: BJP's Behind-the-Scenes Endeavor to Reclaim Defectors

    Viral video Woman does somersault in metro coach netizens react internet divided gcw

    Viral video: Woman does somersault in Bengaluru metro coach, netizens react

    Recent Videos

    Want to know what it is like to fly a fighter jet? See this

    Want to know what it is like to fly a fighter jet? See this

    Video Icon
    Odisha horror: Massive crocodile devours woman taking bath riverside WATCH AJR

    Odisha horror: Massive crocodile devours woman taking bath riverside | WATCH

    Video Icon
    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    Video Icon
    Parivarvaad and Bhai-Bhateejavaad are enemies of democracy: PM Modi in Independence Day 2023 speech at Red Fort

    'Parivarvaad' and 'Bhai-Bhateejavaad' are enemies of democracy: PM Modi

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide WATCH AJR

    HP rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide | WATCH

    Video Icon