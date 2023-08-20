Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Delhi shocker: Govt officer raped friend's minor daughter for months, wife gave victim abortion pills

    Delhi Police have registered an FIR against the senior official under several sections of the Indian Penal Code and the stringent POCSO Act. When the girl lost her father in 2020, the accused allegedly offered to take her to his home in North Delhi and care for her. 

    Delhi shocker Govt officer raped friend minor daughter for months wife gave victim abortion pills gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 20, 2023, 2:03 PM IST

    A senior official in the Delhi government’s Women and Child Development department allegedly raped his friend’s 14-year-old daughter over several months. Delhi Police have registered an FIR against the senior official under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the POCSO Act. The official's wife has also been charged in the case for allegedly aiding him in the child's abuse.

    The child, who is a class 12 student, reportedly lost her father in 2020. The accused took the girl to his house when her father passed away. Her mother agreed as they were friends, said the police.

    Also Read | UP Muslim couple beaten to death with iron rods after son elopes with neighbour's daughter

    It is alleged that the accused raped her several times between 2020 and 2021. When the teen became pregnant, the accused told his wife, who, allegedly asked their son to get medicines and the pregnancy was terminated at home, the minor told the police.

    "We have added Section 120-B (criminal conspiracy) to the FIR against his wife since she assisted him in the conduct and failed to disclose it to the police," a source told media. The girl is receiving therapy at the moment and has not yet given a magistrate her statement. The claims against the senior official are being looked into by the Delhi Police.

    The officer and his wife have been booked under IPC sections 376 2f (being a guardian, commits rape on woman), 506 (criminal intimidation), 509 (act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 323 (causing hurt),313 (causing miscarriage without woman’s consent), 120 B (criminal conspiracy) and sections of POCSO Act.

    Also Read | Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary in Ladakh

    Last Updated Aug 20, 2023, 2:03 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    UP couple beaten to death with iron rods after son elopes with neighbour daughter gcw

    UP Muslim couple beaten to death with iron rods after son elopes with neighbour's daughter

    Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary in Ladakh gcw

    Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary in Ladakh

    India ONGC Videsh gets three more years to explore South China Sea

    India's ONGC Videsh gets three more years to explore South China Sea

    Why Indian Navy submarine Vagir is in Australia waters

    Why Indian Navy submarine Vagir is in Australian waters

    Army vehicle falls into gorge in Ladakh; casualties reported, many injured

    Army vehicle falls into gorge in Ladakh; JCO among 9 personnel killed

    Recent Stories

    Love Dark Chocolate? Brownies to Smoothie, 7 dishes to try at home MSW

    Love Dark Chocolate? Brownies to Smoothie, 7 dishes to try at home

    Kangana Ranaut lauds Aishwarya Rai's performance in 'Ponniyin Selvan'; women in 40s/50s are more seductive MSW

    Kangana Ranaut lauds Aishwarya Rai's performance in 'Ponniyin Selvan'; women in 40s/50s are more seductive

    7 morning drinks to lose stubborn belly fat RBA EAI

    7-morning drinks to lose stubborn belly fat

    Samosa to Pani Puri 7 Indian snacks for perfect Sunday evening gcw eai

    Samosa to Pani Puri: 7 Indian snacks for perfect Sunday evening

    Is Disha Patani dating Aleksander Alex after Tiger Shroff? THIS picture fuels a romantic connection RBA

    Is Disha Patani dating Aleksander Alex after Tiger Shroff? THIS picture fuels a romantic connection

    Recent Videos

    Want to know what it is like to fly a fighter jet? See this

    Want to know what it is like to fly a fighter jet? See this

    Video Icon
    Odisha horror: Massive crocodile devours woman taking bath riverside WATCH AJR

    Odisha horror: Massive crocodile devours woman taking bath riverside | WATCH

    Video Icon
    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    Video Icon
    Parivarvaad and Bhai-Bhateejavaad are enemies of democracy: PM Modi in Independence Day 2023 speech at Red Fort

    'Parivarvaad' and 'Bhai-Bhateejavaad' are enemies of democracy: PM Modi

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide WATCH AJR

    HP rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide | WATCH

    Video Icon