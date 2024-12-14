BREAKING: Senior Congress leader EVKS Elangovan passes away at 75

Senior Congress leader and Erode East MLA, EVKS Elangovan, passed away at 75 after his health worsened following a lung infection. Despite intensive treatment, he died at a Chennai hospital. Elangovan’s passing is a significant loss to his family, the Congress Party, and Tamil Nadu politics.

Senior Congress leader and Erode East MLA, EVKS Elangovan, has passed away after his health deteriorated. The 75-year-old leader, who had been undergoing treatment for a lung infection, breathed his last at a private hospital in Chennai on Saturday.

Elangovan was admitted to the MIAT Hospital in Manapakkam, Chennai, on November 11 after experiencing fever and breathing issues. Initially, he was diagnosed with a lung infection and was receiving medical care. However, his condition took a sudden turn for the worse, and he was placed on intensive treatment with a ventilator. Despite efforts to stabilize his condition, Elangovan's health continued to decline.



'Want beef to be served at BJP office': TN Congress leader sparks row as party threatens protest (WATCH)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin had personally visited the hospital to inquire about Elangovan’s condition, along with several Congress leaders who arrived to express their concern. Unfortunately, despite the intensive medical intervention, the Congress leader passed away.

The passing of EVKS Elangovan comes as a great loss to his family, colleagues, and the people of Tamil Nadu. Elangovan, who had been an influential figure in state politics, was known for his dedication to the Congress Party and his service to the people of Erode East.

In the 2023 by-election, following the death of his son, Thirumagan Evera, Elangovan successfully contested and won the seat with a remarkable margin of 66,575 votes. His loss will leave a significant void in the political landscape of Tamil Nadu. Elangovan’s death has left the Congress Party in mourning, with many remembering his contributions to the party and the state. His family and close associates are deeply grieving this tremendous loss, and the political community has expressed its sorrow.

Latest Videos