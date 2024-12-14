Career

IAS to IPS: Top 10 highest paying government jobs in India

Highest Paying Government Jobs in India

Government jobs in India mean respect, stability, and excellent salary. That's why every youth is attracted to it. Know about the highest-paying government jobs in India.

1. IAS Officer: Masters of Policy Making

Salary: Rs 56,100 to Rs 2,50,000 per month. These officers formulate and implement government policies, managing various departments and leading the country towards development.

2. IPS Officer: Guardians of Law & Order

Salary: Rs 56,100 to Rs 2,25,000 per month. Their main task is to create a safe environment and prevent crime, leading the police force and maintaining law and order.

3. IFS Officer: India's Global Representatives

Salary: Rs 56,100 to Rs 2,50,000 per month. These officers strengthen international relations and resolve diplomatic issues, protecting India's interests on the global stage.

4. Military Chiefs: Guardians of National Security

Salary: Rs 56,100 to Rs 2,50,000 per month. Air Force, Army, and Navy chiefs protect the nation from external threats, leading military operations and ensuring national defense.

5. ONGC Officers: Energy Sector Experts

Salary: ₹60,000 to ₹2,80,000 per month. These officers develop energy, construction, and infrastructure, playing a key role in making the country self-reliant.

6. IRS Officers: Guardians of Tax & Finance

Salary: Rs 56,100 to Rs 2,25,000/month. Their job is to collect taxes and ensure compliance with tax laws, prioritizing raising financial resources for the country's development.

7. Indian Railway Officers: Managing the Lifeline

Salary: Rs 56,100 to Rs 2,25,000 per month. These officers ensure smooth railway operations and passenger safety, efficiently managing railway activities.

8. IAAS Officers: Government Expenditure Auditors

Salary: Rs 56,100 to Rs 2,25,000 per month. They audit government expenditures, ensuring public funds are spent correctly and maintaining financial transparency.

9. State Public Service Commission: Pillars of State Admin

Salary: Rs 56,100 to Rs 2,25,000 per month. These officers help implement state welfare schemes, ensuring the smooth functioning of various state government departments.

10. Judges: Guardians of Justice

Salary: SC Judge: Rs 2,50,000 monthly. HC Judge: Rs 2,24,000 monthly. They perform judicial functions, delivering impartial judgments in legal matters, upholding the law.

How much do ISRO scientists earn? Salaries REVEALED!

Shilpa Shetty's 7 Motivational Life Mantras for Working Women

Arvind Kejriwal unknown facts: Know about his family, education & more

7 expert tips to crack UGC NET JRF exam on your 1st attempt