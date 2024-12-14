Strict action against bike wheelers, says Bengaluru Commissioner B Dayanand

Bengaluru Police Commissioner B. Dayanand has warned of strict action against dangerous riders performing wheelies, speeding, and driving recklessly. Recent operations led to 56 arrests, 75 bike seizures, and fines of ₹6.88 lakh. Police urge parents to prevent teens from violating traffic laws.

Bengaluru City Police Commissioner B. Dayanand has issued a stern warning to reckless riders performing dangerous wheelies, speeding, and driving recklessly on the streets. He emphasized that strict action will be taken against such offenders, especially as the city prepares for New Year celebrations. Dayanand expressed concern over the rising number of youth losing their lives on the roads due to activities like dangerous wheeling, speeding, and drunk driving. He urged parents not to allow their teenage children to ride bikes irresponsibly.

In recent operations, the police have ramped up efforts to control road accidents and prevent any unpleasant incidents. Over the past ten days, 56 riders were arrested during special operations at traffic police stations across the city. Additionally, 75 two-wheelers were seized. As part of the crackdown, the police have confiscated registration certificates (RC) from 45 riders and driving licenses (DL) from 23 others. These documents have been sent to the transport department for suspension. The police have also registered cases under the Juvenile Justice (JJ) Act against 10 parents whose children violated traffic laws.



In a significant move, on Wednesday alone, 1,413 traffic violations were reported by the city traffic police during a special operation. A total fine of ₹6.88 lakh was collected, and penalties were issued for violations including riding without a helmet (1,273 cases), triple riding (25 cases), and entry bans (65 cases). Five cases of dangerous wheeling were registered, with four riders arrested.



"The observance of traffic rules is crucial in preventing accidents," stated M.N. Anuchet, Joint Commissioner of Police, City Traffic Division. He confirmed that the special operations would continue in the coming days.

A noteworthy arrest was made by the MICO Layout Traffic Police when they apprehended a rider performing dangerous wheelies on public roads. The rider, identified as 25-year-old Kishan from Bommanahalli, was caught around noon on Saturday while performing stunts on a two-wheeler near the RTO office in BTM Layout. Kishan’s bike was seized, and he was taken into custody. A case has been registered at the MICO Layout Traffic Police Station, and further investigations are underway.

