Mahakumbh 2025: PM Modi gains insights into arrangements made by the Yogi government

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed preparations for Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj, emphasizing a swachh, digital, swasth, and surakshit experience for millions of visitors, with officials briefing him on security, cleanliness, and infrastructure.

Mahakumbh 2025: PM Modi gains insights into arrangements made by the Yogi government dmn
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
First Published Dec 14, 2024, 11:52 AM IST

Mahakumbhnagar: To make the Mahakumbh a divine, grand, and unforgettable event, the Yogi government is working at war footing on preparations, which were reviewed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday. The PM visited the Mahakumbh exhibition, where he was briefed by eight officials from the Yogi government on the intricate details of a swachh, (clean), digital, swasth (healthy), and surakshit (safe) Mahakumbh.

During the exhibition, the officials provided Prime Minister Modi with information about the special facilities that will be offered to devotees during the Mahakumbh. They also explained in detail the arrangements for security, cleanliness, and the digital infrastructure being set up to enhance the experience for millions of visitors.

Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh briefed the Prime Minister on the 45-day-long Mahakumbh, covering the major bathing festivals and other preparations throughout the event. Following this, Principal Secretary of the Tourism Department, Mukesh Meshram, provided detailed information about tourism-related development projects. Principal Secretary of Urban Development, Amrit Abhijat, informed the PM about the rapidly progressing development work. 

Similarly, Principal Secretary of PWD, Ajay Chauhan, gave the PM a detailed update on the projects completed by the Public Works Department. After this, Prayagraj Divisional Commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant informed PM Modi about the development works and new schemes.

Mahakumbh Mela's Special Officer, Akanksha Rana, shared information about the plans for a Swachh Mahakumbh and the measures being taken for the convenience of devotees. ADG Prayagraj, Bhanu Bhaskar, informed the PM about the security measures for devotees and the police's preparedness for emergencies. Finally, Railway Board Chairman Satish Kumar briefed the PM about the facilities the Railway Ministry will provide to pilgrims during the Mahakumbh.
 

