PM Modi and CM Yogi's vision for Digital Mahakumbh transforms into reality

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a Digital Mahakumbh initiative, featuring an AI-powered chatbot, digital health services, and enhanced security measures, to make the Mahakumbh experience convenient, safe, and healthy for devotees.

Author
Team Asianet Newsable
First Published Dec 14, 2024, 11:59 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 14, 2024, 11:59 AM IST

Mahakumbh Nagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, just a month ahead of the Mahakumbh, visited Prayagraj on Friday, marking the beginning of the world’s largest cultural congregation. On this occasion, he also realized his vision of a Digital Mahakumbh. Under PM Modi's guidance and CM Yogi Adityanath's leadership, this Mahakumbh will be the first of its kind to extensively embrace digital technology. Special emphasis is placed on leveraging digital solutions for the convenience, safety, and health of devotees.


Digital Convenience
PM Narendra Modi launched an AI-powered chatbot, "Kumbh SahaAIyak," which supports 11 languages. This innovative tool aligns with CM Yogi Adityanath’s vision of blending heritage with development. 
The chatbot provides seamless assistance to both domestic and international devotees, offering quick access to information such as navigation, parking, and accommodations.


Digital Health Services
For the first time in India, a high-tech AI messaging flow system is being deployed at Mahakumbh Nagar to enhance healthcare services. This system facilitates effective communication between doctors and patients, even overcoming language barriers. 
AI technology will support intensive care efforts, understanding 22 regional and 19 international languages to ensure clear communication in temporary hospitals. This revolutionary step by the Yogi government is set to make healthcare accessible and efficient for all devotees.


Digital Security
CM Yogi Adityanath has brought PM Modi’s vision of a Digital Mahakumbh to life by implementing cutting-edge security measures. A state-of-the-art cyber police station has been established to counter threats from AI misuse, dark web activities, and social media scams. A dedicated team of experts is stationed at Mahakumbhnagar to safeguard devotees' online security.


In addition, 2,750 CCTV cameras, integrated with an ICCC monitoring system, ensure comprehensive surveillance of the fairgrounds. Tethered drones will provide real-time aerial monitoring to enhance security further. This meticulous preparation ensures that platforms like AI, X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, and Google are used responsibly while preventing misuse by cyber criminals.

