Tamil Nadu: Masked thieves go on burglary spree in Chennai; 7 shops targeted, valuables and money stolen

Two men armed with machete and iron rod broke into 7 shops in Chennai, stealing cash, helmets, and phones, and escaped on a motorbike.

First Published Dec 14, 2024, 11:35 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 14, 2024, 11:36 AM IST

Chennai: A brazen overnight burglary spree took place at several shops in Chennai's Ayappakkam area on Thursday. Two masked men, armed with a machete and an iron rod, targeted seven shops, including a helmet store owned by popular YouTuber TTF Vasan.

The thieves struck on Thursday night, using their motorbike to move quickly between locations. Their first stop was a sweet stall, where they forced open the cash box and left with Rs 50,000. Next, they hit a mobile phone service shop, stealing two phones.

The burglars continued their rampage, breaking into a fruit shop and a shoe shop, and making off with valuables. Finally, they arrived at TTF Vasan's helmet store, where they stole three expensive helmets.

The entire time, the thieves wore helmets to conceal their faces, making it difficult to identify them. However, CCTV footage helped shopkeepers identify the duo, who were seen fleeing the scene on their motorbike.

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the burglaries. However, traders in the area are demanding more action, citing a lack of police patrols in the area. They claim that the same duo targeted two other shops in the area just last week, but police failed to apprehend them.

With the burglars still on the loose, shopkeepers in the area are on high alert, hoping that police will soon catch the culprits and bring them to justice.

