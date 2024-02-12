Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia gets 3-day bail to attend niece's wedding

The federal agency alleged irregularities in the formulation and execution of the now-abandoned excise policy, leading to the subsequent involvement of the Enforcement Directorate in the case.

The Delhi court on Monday (February 12) granted a three-day interim bail to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia. This respite allows him to attend the wedding ceremony of his niece. Notably, Sisodia has been held in custody for almost a year in connection with the Delhi excise policy case, where allegations of corruption and money laundering have been raised.

Special judge MK Nagpal sanctioned the interim bail for Manish Sisodia, permitting his release from February 13 to 15, specifically for the purpose of attending the family wedding. The decision follows several hearings during which the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raised concerns about the former deputy Chief Minister of Delhi's potential influence, opposing the grant of bail.

Manish Sisodia's arrest dates back to February 26, 2023, by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the Delhi excise policy case. The federal agency alleged irregularities in the formulation and execution of the now-abandoned excise policy, leading to the subsequent involvement of the Enforcement Directorate in the case.

Despite multiple bail applications, the courts initially rejected Manish Sisodia's plea for release. However, during the course of his custody, the judge, M K Nagpal, allowed Sisodia to visit his ailing wife once a week. This modification came after Sisodia, in January, requested permission to visit his wife twice a week. His lawyer asserted that the court had previously granted permission without any reported violations of imposed conditions.

The recent three-day interim bail provides a temporary reprieve for Manish Sisodia, allowing him to partake in a family celebration amidst the ongoing legal battles surrounding the Delhi excise policy case.