Bihar floor test: CM Nitish Kumar wins trust vote as Opposition walks out

On January 28, Nitish Kumar took oath as Bihar's Chief Minister for the ninth time, expressing dissatisfaction with the state of affairs in the Grand Alliance. Sources suggested his discontent stemmed from a lack of clarity in the INDIA bloc's election preparations and being overlooked as a potential Prime Ministerial candidate.

In a significant political development, the NDA government led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar secured a decisive victory in the Bihar floor test conducted on Monday (February 12), with a notable 129 MLAs endorsing the NDA-led alliance.

Prior to the no-trust vote, a motion to remove Bihar Assembly Speaker and RJD leader Awadh Bihari Choudhary was set in motion and successfully passed by the State Assembly, leading to the removal of the Speaker from his position. The motion garnered support from 125 MLAs, while 112 MLAs voted against it, marking a pivotal moment in the political landscape.

Bihar floor test: Tejashwi Yadav dares Nitish Kumar; says 'Your nephew will stop Narendra Modi'

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav intensified his criticism of the NDA-JD(U) alliance, questioning the stability of Nitish Kumar's political allegiance. He directly addressed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking assurance that Nitish Kumar would not switch camps again, adding that the people of Bihar were eager to understand the reasons behind such political shifts.

Meanwhile, three Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLAs - Chetan Anand, Neelam Devi, and Prahlad Yadav - made a strategic move to join the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar.

Bihar floor test: Speaker Awadh Bihari Choudhary ousted through no-confidence motion

On Sunday, senior police officers visited Tejashwi Yadav's residence following a complaint about the alleged disappearance of RJD MLA Chetan Anand. A video showing Chetan Anand playing cricket at Tejashwi's residence had surfaced, prompting the visit.

The BJP, with 78 seats, JDU with 45, and HAM with four, form the new Bihar government, led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. An Independent MLA holds the remaining seat. The opposition, consisting of RJD and Congress, collectively holds 114 seats.

On January 28, Nitish Kumar took oath as Bihar's Chief Minister for the ninth time, expressing dissatisfaction with the state of affairs in the Grand Alliance. Sources suggested his discontent stemmed from a lack of clarity in the INDIA bloc's election preparations and being overlooked as a potential Prime Ministerial candidate.