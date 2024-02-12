Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bihar floor test: CM Nitish Kumar wins trust vote as Opposition walks out

    On January 28, Nitish Kumar took oath as Bihar's Chief Minister for the ninth time, expressing dissatisfaction with the state of affairs in the Grand Alliance. Sources suggested his discontent stemmed from a lack of clarity in the INDIA bloc's election preparations and being overlooked as a potential Prime Ministerial candidate.

    Nitish Kumar Kumar wins trust vote as Opposition walks out AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 12, 2024, 3:39 PM IST

    In a significant political development, the NDA government led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar secured a decisive victory in the Bihar floor test conducted on Monday (February 12), with a notable 129 MLAs endorsing the NDA-led alliance.

    Prior to the no-trust vote, a motion to remove Bihar Assembly Speaker and RJD leader Awadh Bihari Choudhary was set in motion and successfully passed by the State Assembly, leading to the removal of the Speaker from his position. The motion garnered support from 125 MLAs, while 112 MLAs voted against it, marking a pivotal moment in the political landscape.

    Bihar floor test: Tejashwi Yadav dares Nitish Kumar; says 'Your nephew will stop Narendra Modi'

    Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav intensified his criticism of the NDA-JD(U) alliance, questioning the stability of Nitish Kumar's political allegiance. He directly addressed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking assurance that Nitish Kumar would not switch camps again, adding that the people of Bihar were eager to understand the reasons behind such political shifts.

    Meanwhile, three Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLAs - Chetan Anand, Neelam Devi, and Prahlad Yadav - made a strategic move to join the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar.

    Bihar floor test: Speaker Awadh Bihari Choudhary ousted through no-confidence motion

    On Sunday, senior police officers visited Tejashwi Yadav's residence following a complaint about the alleged disappearance of RJD MLA Chetan Anand. A video showing Chetan Anand playing cricket at Tejashwi's residence had surfaced, prompting the visit.

    The BJP, with 78 seats, JDU with 45, and HAM with four, form the new Bihar government, led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. An Independent MLA holds the remaining seat. The opposition, consisting of RJD and Congress, collectively holds 114 seats.

    On January 28, Nitish Kumar took oath as Bihar's Chief Minister for the ninth time, expressing dissatisfaction with the state of affairs in the Grand Alliance. Sources suggested his discontent stemmed from a lack of clarity in the INDIA bloc's election preparations and being overlooked as a potential Prime Ministerial candidate.

    Last Updated Feb 12, 2024, 3:45 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    After Qatar releases 8 jailed ex-Navy veterans, PM Modi to travel to Doha on February 14 after UAE visit

    BREAKING: PM Modi to visit Doha on February 14 after Qatar releases 8 jailed ex-navy veterans

    Bihar floor test: Tejashwi Yadav dares Nitish Kumar; says 'Your nephew will stop Narendra Modi' AJR

    Bihar floor test: Tejashwi Yadav dares Nitish Kumar; says 'Your nephew will stop Narendra Modi'

    Paragliding tragedy: Hyderabad woman suffers fatal fall at Kullu, pilot faces FIR vkp

    Paragliding tragedy: Hyderabad woman suffers fatal fall at Kullu, pilot faces FIR

    Delhi Chalo: Karnataka farmer leader Kuruburu Shanthakumar's wife suffers head injury in Madhya Pradesh vkp

    Delhi Chalo: Karnataka farmer leader Kuruburu Shanthakumar’s wife suffers head injury in Madhya Pradesh

    Farmers Protest 2.0: 'Your demands never end...' Elderly lady loses cool over road blockages in Punjab (WATCH) snt

    Farmers Protest 2.0: 'Your demands never end...' Elderly lady loses cool over road blockages in Punjab (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    After Qatar releases 8 jailed ex-Navy veterans, PM Modi to travel to Doha on February 14 after UAE visit

    BREAKING: PM Modi to visit Doha on February 14 after Qatar releases 8 jailed ex-navy veterans

    Family feud takes dark turn: 21-year-old woman accuses men of rape at Koppal in Karnataka, case filed vkp

    Family feud takes dark turn: 21-year-old woman accuses men of rape at Koppal in Karnataka, case filed

    Amid RBI curbs, Paytm sends new message of assurance to its customers and merchants; read statement snt

    Amid RBI curbs, Paytm sends new message of assurance to its customers and merchants; read statement

    BCCI to mandate Ranji Trophy participation amid Ishan Kishan's continued absence and 'IPL mode' concerns snt

    BCCI to mandate Ranji Trophy participation amid Ishan Kishan's continued absence and 'IPL mode' concerns

    Bihar floor test: Tejashwi Yadav dares Nitish Kumar; says 'Your nephew will stop Narendra Modi' AJR

    Bihar floor test: Tejashwi Yadav dares Nitish Kumar; says 'Your nephew will stop Narendra Modi'

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Dialogues Exclusive Interview with Arun Yogiraj, sculptor of Ram Lalla idol at Ayodhya Ram Mandir

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj, sculptor of Lord Ram idol at Ayodhya Ram Mandir (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more

    Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra who survived ampullary carcinoma

    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon