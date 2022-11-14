Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Forced religious conversion 'very serious' issue, SC asks Centre to step in

    The Supreme Court said on Monday that forced religious conversion is a “very serious" issue. The apex court also said that religious conversion may affect the security of the country along with the freedom of conscience of citizens as far as religion is concerned.

    First Published Nov 14, 2022, 6:25 PM IST

    The Supreme Court on Monday took a serious note of such proselytisation through deception, allurement, and intimidation, labelling it a "very serious" matter and asking the Centre to intervene and take genuine steps to stop the practise. If these religious conversions are not halted, it was told, a "extremely serious situation" will develop, endangering both national security and the fundamental right of individuals to freedom of religion and conscience.

    Justices M. R. Shah and Hima Kohli's panel of judges requested Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to list the steps that may be taken to stop the practise of allurement.

    "This is a really serious issue. The Center will make sincere efforts to stop coerced conversions. Otherwise, a really challenging scenario will arise. What course of action do you recommend? You have to get involved," the bench said.

    According to the solicitor general, forcible conversions to religion are common in tribal communities. The Supreme Court stated that while there may be religious freedom, it cannot be achieved by forced conversion.

    The court further said, "If the allegation of a religious conversion is confirmed, it would be a very serious matter that might eventually have an impact on the country's security as well as the citizens' freedom of conscience and religion."

    The bench stated in its order that it was preferable for the Union government to state its position clearly and submit a response outlining the steps that could be taken by the Union and/or others to stop such forced conversion that may be accomplished through coercion, allurement, or fraudulent means.

    The Centre was given until November 22, 2022, to submit its response to the complaint, and the subject was scheduled for hearing on November 28.

    Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, an attorney, asked the Supreme Court to order the Center and the states to take strict action to stop fraudulent religious conversions that are caused by "intimidation, threatening, and deceitfully seducing through gifts and financial incentives." On September 23, the top court requested comments on the petition from the Centre and others.

    (With PTI Inputs)

    Last Updated Nov 14, 2022, 6:25 PM IST
