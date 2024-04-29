Kerala: Labour Minister V Sivankutty announces revised working hours for outdoor workers

The minister stated that workers should not work between 12 pm to 3 pm due to the extreme heatwave in the state. The daily inspections will be conducted by special teams under the supervision of the District Labour Officer, Deputy Labour Officer, and Assistant Labour Officer.



Thiruvananthapuram: The Minister for General Education and Labour V Sivankutty has announced that the working workers those work in the sun till May 15. The minister stated that workers should not work between 12 pm to 3 pm due to the extreme heatwave in the state.

The minister also informed that strict action will be taken against the employer if the workers are found to be working in the sun from 12 noon to 3 am. The Minister directed Labor Commissioner Arjun Pandian to take steps to conduct strict inspections in all workplaces in the state. An emergency meeting of district labor officers will be held to assess the situation and intensify inspections.

The daily inspections will be conducted by special teams under the supervision of District Labor Officer, Deputy Labor Officer, and Assistant Labor Officer. The working hours have been fixed at 8 hours from 7 am to 7 pm. All workers working during day time shall have rest period from 12 noon to 3 pm.

For workers working on a shift basis, the shift will end at noon and start at 3 pm. Strict inspection will be ensured in construction and road construction sectors.

