Mega 'Sea Vigil' drills along India's 7516-km coastline

    Sea Vigil 2022: Other than the Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard, the exercise will involve all 13 coastal states and Union territories along with other maritime stakeholders, including the fishing and coastal communities. 

    Author
    Anish Kumar
    First Published Nov 14, 2022, 6:04 PM IST

    The Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard and other maritime agencies will begin the third edition of the two-day nationwide coastal defence exercise 'Sea Vigil 2022' from November 15 across the 7516km coastline and exclusive economic zones. 

    Other than the Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard, the exercise will involve all 13 coastal states and Union territories along with other maritime stakeholders, including the fishing and coastal communities. 

    Why is the exercise Sea Vigil conducted? 

    The nationwide maritime drill was conceptualized in 2018 to validate various measures that have been instituted towards enhancing maritime security since 26/11. 

    The drill would provide a realistic assessment of the country's preparedness in the domain of maritime security and coastal defence and will thus help in further strengthening the security apparatus. 

    It must be noted that after the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, the entire coastal security setup was re-organised. The terrorists had used the sea route to carry out attacks in Mumbai, in which several foreigners and Indians were killed. 

    Indian Navy spokesperson Commander Vivek Madhwal said that the scale and conceptual expanse of the exercise is unprecedented in terms of the number of stakeholders involved, the geographical extent, the objectives to be met and the number of units participating. 

    The exercise is a build-up towards the major Theatre Level Readiness Operational Exercise (TROPEX), conducted by the Indian Navy every two years, he said.

    "Sea Vigil and TROPEX together will cover the entire spectrum of maritime security challenges," Madhwal added.

    Besides the defence ministry, the conduct of this exercise is also being facilitated by the home ministry, ports, shipping and waterways, petroleum and natural gas, fisheries, animal husbandry and dairying, customs, and other agencies at the centre and state level.

    Last Updated Nov 14, 2022, 6:05 PM IST
