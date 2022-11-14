Tihar Jail superintendent suspended on ED's complaint of VIP treatment to AAP's Satyendar Jain

The ED made the submission before Special Judge Vikas Dhull while concluding the arguments in opposition to Jain's plea in the money laundering case. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) claimed in court last week that Jain received special treatment inside Tihar Jail.

The Tihar jail superintendent has been suspended for alleged involvement in providing special treatment to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) minister Satyendar Jain, who is being held in prison in a money laundering case, said sources on Monday.

"Ajit Kumar, DANICS, Jail Superintendent of Tihar Jail No. 7, has been suspended. He appears to have committed irregularities that call for further investigation," a source in the Delhi Government's prison department said, adding that the matter was related to Jain receiving special treatment in jail.

"Unknown individuals gave Jain massages and foot massages after curfew. He received special food," SV Raju, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) representing the ED, said.

The ASG provided the court with CCTV images, alleging that Jain spent most of his time in a hospital or jail, taking advantage of various facilities. On May 30, the 58-year-old Delhi minister was arrested.

Sandeep Goel, Director General (Prisons), was transferred from Tihar Jail earlier this month, just days after incarcerated conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar accused Goel and Jain of extorting Rs 10 crore for prison protection.

The allegations were dismissed by the Aam Aadmi Party, claiming as absurd and without foundation.

