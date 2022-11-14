Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Gujarat Election 2022: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal asks people not to waste votes on Congress

    The BJP has been in power in Gujarat for 27 years. This time, the Kejriwal-led AAP has been engaged in a high-decibel campaign to project itself as the BJP's main challenger by repeatedly stressing that the Congress is losing ground.

    Gujarat Election 2022: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal asks people not to waste votes on Congress AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 14, 2022, 5:12 PM IST

    Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Monday (November 14) appealed to the people of poll-bound Gujarat "not to waste their votes" on the Congress and instead vote for the AAP, claiming his party was in a direct contest with the ruling BJP.

    Speaking to reporters in Ahmedabad, Kejriwal claimed that the Congress will get just four-five seats in polls to the 182-member Gujarat Assembly to be held on December 1 and 5.

    Also read: Shraddha murder: Shocking Delhi crime inspired by TV show 'Dexter'; incense used to evade smell

    The BJP has been in power in Gujarat for 27 years. This time, the Kejriwal-led AAP has been engaged in a high-decibel campaign to project itself as the BJP's main challenger by repeatedly stressing that the Congress is losing ground.

    Meanwhile, the AAP has already announced the names of its candidates for 178 seats.

    "It is my estimate that the vote share of the Congress will fall below 13 per cent and it will get 4-5 seats. This is a direct contest between the AAP and the BJP," Delhi CM Kejriwal told reporters after landing in Ahmedabad.

    Also read: Gujarat Elections 2022: Rivaba wishes to follow PM Modi's footsteps, says Ravindra Jadeja

    CM Kejriwal appealed to the Congress's "hardcore voters", who still plan to vote for it, to "not waste their votes" by doing so.

    "They should vote for the AAP, which is offering hope to your children and your family," Kejriwal said. He claimed the Congress was collapsing completely as the polls neared.

    Kejriwal further claimed there were two types of voters in the state - one who hated the BJP and did not want to vote for it as they were frustrated after 27 years of its "misrule".

    "Then there were others who were frustrated with the BJP but hated the Congress more and had to vote for the ruling party out of helplessness," he said.

    The Gujarat assembly elections will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5. The election results to the 182-member assembly will be announced on December 8, 2022.

    Last Updated Nov 14, 2022, 5:12 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Shraddha murder Shocking Delhi crime inspired by TV show Dexter incense used to evade smell gcw

    Shraddha murder: Shocking Delhi crime inspired by TV show 'Dexter'; incense used to evade smell

    Gujarat Elections 2022: Rivaba wishes to follow PM Modi's footsteps, says Ravindra Jadeja - adt

    Gujarat Elections 2022: Rivaba wishes to follow PM Modi's footsteps, says Ravindra Jadeja

    Task Force 2024 meet takes place first time under Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge AJR

    Task Force 2024 meet takes place first time under Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge

    Case reported against Jitendra Awhad in wrong manner: NCP senior leader Ajit Pawar - adt

    Case reported against Jitendra Awhad in wrong manner: NCP senior leader Ajit Pawar

    Places of Worship Act: SC asks Centre to file affidavit by December 12 on pleas challenging its validity - adt

    Places of Worship Act: SC asks Centre to file affidavit by December 12 on pleas challenging its validity

    Recent Stories

    Did Bhojpuri actress Amrapali Dubey, Nirhua (Dinesh Lal Yadav) secretly get married? Know the truth RBA

    (Video) Did Bhojpuri actress Amrapali Dubey, Nirhua (Dinesh Lal Yadav) secretly get married? Know the truth

    Shraddha murder Shocking Delhi crime inspired by TV show Dexter incense used to evade smell gcw

    Shraddha murder: Shocking Delhi crime inspired by TV show 'Dexter'; incense used to evade smell

    Gujarat Elections 2022: Rivaba wishes to follow PM Modi's footsteps, says Ravindra Jadeja - adt

    Gujarat Elections 2022: Rivaba wishes to follow PM Modi's footsteps, says Ravindra Jadeja

    Amrapali Dubey Nirahua SEXY video Bhojpuri song Khatiya Se Khatiya shows off the duo's amazing chemistry RBA

    Amrapali Dubey, Nirahua's SEXY video: Bhojpuri song ‘Khatiya Se Khatiya’ shows off the duo's amazing chemistry

    Want to activate 5G services on your Apple iPhone Here is how you can do it gcw

    Want to activate 5G services on your Apple iPhone? Here's how you can do it

    Recent Videos

    Together we stand tall, We won't fall Join the Asianet News anti-drugs campaign

    'Together we stand tall, we won't fall...' Join the Asianet News anti-drugs campaign

    Video Icon
    FIR lodged against 'power star' Pawan Kalyan for car stunt

    FIR lodged against 'power star' Pawan Kalyan for car stunt

    Video Icon
    India and France wrap up Exercise Garuda-VII air exercise

    India and France wrap up Exercise Garuda-VII air exercise

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Abdul Shaikh, Tathagata Bhowmik and Druv Kent

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Abdul Shaikh, Tathagata Bhowmik and Druv Kent

    Video Icon
    PM Modi breaks protocol in Bengaluru, gets off his car at traffic signal to greet supporters

    PM Modi breaks protocol in Bengaluru, gets off his car at traffic signal to greet supporters

    Video Icon