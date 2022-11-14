Gujarat Election 2022: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal asks people not to waste votes on Congress

The BJP has been in power in Gujarat for 27 years. This time, the Kejriwal-led AAP has been engaged in a high-decibel campaign to project itself as the BJP's main challenger by repeatedly stressing that the Congress is losing ground.

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Monday (November 14) appealed to the people of poll-bound Gujarat "not to waste their votes" on the Congress and instead vote for the AAP, claiming his party was in a direct contest with the ruling BJP.

Speaking to reporters in Ahmedabad, Kejriwal claimed that the Congress will get just four-five seats in polls to the 182-member Gujarat Assembly to be held on December 1 and 5.

The BJP has been in power in Gujarat for 27 years. This time, the Kejriwal-led AAP has been engaged in a high-decibel campaign to project itself as the BJP's main challenger by repeatedly stressing that the Congress is losing ground.

Meanwhile, the AAP has already announced the names of its candidates for 178 seats.

"It is my estimate that the vote share of the Congress will fall below 13 per cent and it will get 4-5 seats. This is a direct contest between the AAP and the BJP," Delhi CM Kejriwal told reporters after landing in Ahmedabad.

CM Kejriwal appealed to the Congress's "hardcore voters", who still plan to vote for it, to "not waste their votes" by doing so.

"They should vote for the AAP, which is offering hope to your children and your family," Kejriwal said. He claimed the Congress was collapsing completely as the polls neared.

Kejriwal further claimed there were two types of voters in the state - one who hated the BJP and did not want to vote for it as they were frustrated after 27 years of its "misrule".

"Then there were others who were frustrated with the BJP but hated the Congress more and had to vote for the ruling party out of helplessness," he said.

The Gujarat assembly elections will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5. The election results to the 182-member assembly will be announced on December 8, 2022.