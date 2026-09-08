BRS leaders protested in Hyderabad demanding the release of party MLCs Tata Madhu and Naveen Kumar Reddy, who were arrested. The arrest followed a complaint over alleged derogatory remarks against Telangana Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar.

BRS MLCs Arrested Over Remarks Against Speaker The protest followed the arrest of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC Thatha Madhusudan alias Tata Madhu by Saifabad Police on Tuesday in connection with a case registered over alleged derogatory and abusive remarks against Telangana Legislative Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar. According to police officials, Tata Madhu was arrested at 7 am on Tuesday. He has been brought to Narayanguda Police Station after being arrested and is being produced before the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Court, Nampally, Hyderabad, for judicial custody.Police said the case was registered as Crime No. 364/2026 under Section 352 read with 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 3(1)(r), 3(2)(va) and 3(2)(vii) of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act at Saifabad Police Station. The case was registered based on a complaint filed by Pollepalli Venkatesham, Officer on Special Duty to the Assembly Speaker.According to the BRS, Naveen Reddy was also arrested following Monday’s developments at the Assembly. According to the complaint, the alleged incident took place around 9:30 am on Monday, when the Assembly was in session and high security was deployed in the premises. The complainant alleged that Tata Madhu and BRS MLC N Naveen Kumar Reddy, along with other associates, assembled in the security area of the Assembly, which was accessible to the media and public, and launched a verbal tirade against the Speaker. Separate Case Against KTR, Other BRS Leaders Meanwhile, Saifabad Police registered criminal cases against KT Rama Rao, Harish Rao, Gangula Kamalakar, D Sudheer Reddy, Padi Koushik Reddy and others for allegedly obstructing and assaulting police personnel at Gate No 3 of the Telangana Assembly. According to the FIR filed by Detective Inspector M Balaswamy, the BRS leaders allegedly attempted to force entry despite security restrictions imposed on the Speaker’s orders. They allegedly abused women constables, threatened staff, caught police personnel by the collar and pushed Quick Response Team personnel. The case has been registered under Sections 121(1), 132, 74, 79, 351, 352 and 353 read with Section 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) BRS leaders staged a protest outside Narayanguda Police Station on Tuesday, demanding the release of party MLCs Tata Madhu and Naveen Kumar Reddy following their arrest.The protest followed the arrest of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC Thatha Madhusudan alias Tata Madhu by Saifabad Police on Tuesday in connection with a case registered over alleged derogatory and abusive remarks against Telangana Legislative Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar. According to police officials, Tata Madhu was arrested at 7 am on Tuesday. He has been brought to Narayanguda Police Station after being arrested and is being produced before the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Court, Nampally, Hyderabad, for judicial custody.Police said the case was registered as Crime No. 364/2026 under Section 352 read with 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 3(1)(r), 3(2)(va) and 3(2)(vii) of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act at Saifabad Police Station. The case was registered based on a complaint filed by Pollepalli Venkatesham, Officer on Special Duty to the Assembly Speaker.According to the BRS, Naveen Reddy was also arrested following Monday’s developments at the Assembly. According to the complaint, the alleged incident took place around 9:30 am on Monday, when the Assembly was in session and high security was deployed in the premises. The complainant alleged that Tata Madhu and BRS MLC N Naveen Kumar Reddy, along with other associates, assembled in the security area of the Assembly, which was accessible to the media and public, and launched a verbal tirade against the Speaker.Meanwhile, Saifabad Police registered criminal cases against KT Rama Rao, Harish Rao, Gangula Kamalakar, D Sudheer Reddy, Padi Koushik Reddy and others for allegedly obstructing and assaulting police personnel at Gate No 3 of the Telangana Assembly. According to the FIR filed by Detective Inspector M Balaswamy, the BRS leaders allegedly attempted to force entry despite security restrictions imposed on the Speaker’s orders. They allegedly abused women constables, threatened staff, caught police personnel by the collar and pushed Quick Response Team personnel. The case has been registered under Sections 121(1), 132, 74, 79, 351, 352 and 353 read with Section 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. (ANI)