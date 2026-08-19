AAP leader Satyendar Jain was arrested by the ACB in a corruption case. CM Arvind Kejriwal accused Home Minister Amit Shah of pressuring the agency for the arrest. BJP MP Swati Maliwal hit back, accusing Kejriwal of running a 'shop of corruption'.

The Anti Corruption Bureau on Wednesday produced AAP leader and former Delhi Minister of Water Satyendar Kumar Jain and other accused at the Rouse Avenue Court. They have been arrested in an ACB FIR registered on 11.05.2024 under Sections 7, 7A, 9, 13 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018) read with Sections 42, 409, 418, 120-B IPC.

Kejriwal questions Amit Shah's role

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday questioned Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the arrest of former Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain by the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB), alleging that the agency was pressured to make the arrest. In a post on X, Kejriwal said, "Amit Shah ji should explain why he got Satyendra Jain arrested by pressuring the investigation agency."

In another post, Kejriwal claimed that an ACB official had revealed that there was no plan to arrest Jain until Wednesday morning, alleging that the decision was taken after a call from Shah. "An Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) official revealed - There was no plan for ACB to arrest Satyendra Jain until morning. Then in the afternoon, a direct call came from Amit Shah ji saying, 'Arrest him.' That's when the arrest was made."

Kejriwal further alleged that arrests were no longer being made on the basis of whether a person had committed a crime. "Clearly, now arrests don't happen based on whether someone has committed a crime or not, but rather on whom those two want to arrest."

Swati Maliwal's allegations against Kejriwal

Earlier, BJP MP and former AAP leader Swati Maliwal on Wednesday levelled serious allegations against AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, alleging that he ran a "shop of corruption" in Delhi for a decade and has now shifted his operations to Punjab. Speaking to reporters, Maliwal alleged that Kejriwal deliberately avoided holding any ministry during his tenure as Delhi Chief Minister so that he could shift blame onto his ministers whenever a scam surfaced.

"In the last 10 years in Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal was running a shop of corruption. Whether it was the school classroom construction scam, the liquor scam, or countless other scams that these people orchestrated. And if we observe closely, Arvind Kejriwal operated very shrewdly," Maliwal said.

"During the 10 years he remained the Chief Minister of Delhi, he did not hold charge of a single ministry. His modus operandi is very clear: he orchestrated corruption through his ministers, and the moment a minister was exposed, he would shift the entire blame onto that minister," she said.

The ACB has arrested six persons in connection with an FIR registered on May 11, 2024, under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, as amended in 2018, along with relevant provisions related to cheating, criminal breach of trust and criminal conspiracy. (ANI)