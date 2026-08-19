Tamil Nadu has extended maternity leave for women government employees for their third child from 12 weeks to 365 days. This change now aligns the benefit with the existing one-year leave provided for the first two children.

Tamil Nadu has announced another major change to its maternity leave policy for women government employees, extending leave for the birth of a third child from 12 weeks to 365 days. The move brings the third-child entitlement in line with the one-year maternity leave already available for the first two children under the state's existing framework. Human Resources Management Minister D Sarathkumar announced the decision in the state Assembly during the discussion on his department's demand for grants.

2011: Maternity Leave Increased From 90 Days to Six Months

Tamil Nadu's maternity leave policy has undergone several significant changes over the past 15 years. In 2011, the state government increased maternity leave for eligible women government employees from the original 90 days to six months. This marked the first major expansion in the timeline highlighted in the latest government policy update.

The change recognised the need for women employees to have more time for childbirth, recovery and infant care. At the time, the policy provided substantially more leave than the earlier three-month entitlement.

2016 to 2021: From Six Months to a Full Year

The next major change came in 2016, when the maternity leave period was increased from six months to nine months, or 270 days. Five years later, in July 2021, Tamil Nadu extended the benefit again, taking maternity leave from nine months to 12 months or 365 days. These changes were introduced under governments led by the AIADMK and DMK at different points during the period.

The 2021 expansion established the one-year entitlement for married women government employees with fewer than two surviving children. Those with two or more surviving children, however, continued to face a shorter maternity leave entitlement for a subsequent child.

2026: Third Child Gets the Same 365-Day Benefit

The latest announcement changes that distinction. Tamil Nadu will now extend 365 days of maternity leave to women government employees for their third child, raising the earlier 12-week entitlement to a full year. The government said the move reflects its focus on social welfare and women's empowerment.

Minister D Sarathkumar said in the Assembly: "Under these circumstances, as the Tamil Nadu government is a welfare-oriented administration prioritising social welfare and women's empowerment, the maternity leave currently provided for the third child of female government employees will be enhanced from 12 weeks to 365 days".

The progression is striking: 90 days in 2011 → six months → nine months in 2016 → 365 days in 2021 → 365 days for the third child in 2026.

Tamil Nadu Maternity Leave Timeline

Year Maternity Leave Before 2011 90 days 2011 180 days / 6 months 2016 270 days / 9 months 2021 365 days / 1 year 2026 365 days extended to third child

The latest decision therefore represents not merely an increase in the number of days, but an attempt to remove the earlier distinction between the first two children and the third child for eligible women government employees. Full government orders are expected to provide the detailed implementation framework.

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