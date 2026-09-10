Following the fatal Satya Niketan building collapse, the MCD has intensified structural audits and safety drives, issuing immediate orders for action against dangerous buildings, PGs, and hostels to prevent future accidents.

MCD Intensifies Safety Drive

Following the Satya Niketan building collapse, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has intensified structural audits and safety drives. MCD Standing Committee Chairperson Satya Sharma said immediate orders have been issued to act on complaints pending for several years, as well as against buildings identified as dangerous in a recent survey.

Speaking to ANI, Satya Sharma said, "Regarding the complaints pending for several years, as well as those identified in our recent survey of dangerous buildings, we have issued immediate orders for action. The MCD initiated this drive following an accident; while we had wanted to take action earlier, we often faced obstacles, such as a lack of enforcement personnel or staff shortages. Now, our full attention is focused on this issue. It is imperative to take action against PGs and hostels that are in a dilapidated state, as we do not want any such accidents to occur in the future." She added, "The Chief Minister is deeply sensitive to this matter. We all visited the site; it was a tragic incident that deeply distressed everyone. Operations must align with the PG policy. Requirements such as having a warden and installing CCTV cameras for security are essential."

The Satya Niketan Tragedy

A building collapsed near Satya Niketan in South-West Delhi on September 6, following which a rescue operation was launched at the site. Seven people were killed, while 12 people were rescued during the operation. The mortal remains of the deceased were handed over to their families.

City-Wide Crackdown Statistics

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Wednesday executed a city-wide administrative crackdown across all 12 zones, targeting unauthorised construction, illegal property misuse, and structurally unsafe buildings. According to official division records released by the Delhi Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the civic body executed over 1,000 demolitions and sealed nearly 500 properties between June 1 and September 9, 2026.

Between June 1 and September 9, 2026, the civic body executed 1,053 demolitions, sealed 491 properties, and issued 2,316 show-cause notices and 757 demolition notices.

Tributes for Victims

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party Delhi President Saurabh Bharadwaj said, "Today, the Aam Aadmi Party's student wing organised a tribute and prayer meeting for the students who lost their lives in that PG (Satya Niketan) tragedy."

Delhi University student Pankaj Kumar said, "I wish to pay heartfelt tribute to those who lost their lives. I also pray to God for the speedy recovery of those who are currently injured and battling for their lives in the hospital, so that they may get well soon and return home. While I cannot see them or witness their pain, I can certainly feel it."

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