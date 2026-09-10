BJD Vice President Debi Prasad Mishra led a protest against the Mines and Minerals Amendment Act, 2026. He termed it a 'black act' favouring corporates and accused the BJP-led central government of authoritarianism for bypassing parliamentary oversight.

BJD Protests 'Black Act', Accuses Centre of 'Tanashahi'

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Vice President Debi Prasad Mishra on Wednesday led a protest against the recently passed Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Act, 2026, terming the legislation a "black act" drafted to favour corporate interests at the expense of Odisha's mineral wealth and development. Speaking to ANI during the party demonstration in Bhubaneswar, Mishra accused the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government of authoritarianism, alleging that parliamentary oversight was deliberately bypassed to push the contentious bill through.

"This protest reflects the mood of the people of Odisha. People are in deep anguish. They are against this black act. Despite our demand to send this bill to the Select Committee, it was passed, which benefits the corporates. This is 'tanashahi' (dictatorship)," Mishra said. Sharpening his attack on the ruling dispensation, Mishra alleged, "The double-engine government, through this bill, negates the development process of Odisha. We condemn it."

Outlining the party's future course of action, Mishra asserted, "Through the Governor of Odisha, we will give a memorandum to the President to advice govt to withdraw this black bill."

About the Mines and Minerals Amendment Bill, 2026

On August 12, the Lok Sabha passed the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, which seeks to facilitate mineral exploration and development, particularly of critical and strategic minerals, while providing greater flexibility to mining lease holders. The MMDR Amendment Bill, 2026, proposes amendments to the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957, allowing a mining lease holder to apply to the state government for inclusion of other minerals in an existing lease.

Government's Stance on the Amendment

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Mines in a press release said the amendment does not take away any rights of states over land and minerals or their power to levy taxes on minerals, the ministry said. Around 90 per cent of the taxes and statutory payments from mining currently accrue to states, and this arrangement will continue under the amended framework. The amendment will also not affect states' powers to regulate and tax minor minerals.

The government said the changes are intended to provide certainty and predictability in the fiscal regime, which could give a boost to investment in mining and support the objectives of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047. (ANI)