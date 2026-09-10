Telangana CM Revanth Reddy alleged a 'purification' ritual was held at BRS chief KCR's farmhouse after a protest by Dalit activists. Reddy condemned the act as an insult to Dalits and demanded accountability from the BRS over this and other issues.

CM Reddy alleges 'purification' at KCR's farmhouse

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has alleged that a “purification” programme was carried out near BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao’s farmhouse after Congress workers and Dalit activists staged a protest there, calling the alleged act an insult to Dalits.

Reddy raised the issue here on Wednesday in the Assembly while demanding accountability over the controversy triggered by alleged “abusive” remarks against Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar by BRS MLC T Madhu Sudhan. Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, while addressing the assembly, said, “Chandrashekar Rao himself gave orders as a part of a farmhouse conspiracy. That conspiracy, that order, I am not saying it. Sandhya Rao, BRS, has stated that ‘Today, following the orders of KCR, wherever Dalits stepped around the farmhouse, it was purified with turmeric water." "Mr. Speaker, is there anything more insulting than this? Even the emperors of the Middle Ages did not behave like this," he said.

'Dappula Mota' protest

On Tuesday, under the leadership of the Congress party’s SC and ST wings, a ‘Dappula Mota’ (drum-beating) protest was held in Erravelli, demanding an apology from the former Chief Minister after BRS MLC T Madhu Sudhan allegedly used harsh language against the State Legislative Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar.

Reddy warns BRS against 'arrogance'

Earlier, CM Revanth Reddy on Wednesday hit out at the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) over its conduct in the Assembly, saying the party should acknowledge its mistake and apologise instead of continuing with an “arrogant” approach.

Speaking in the state Assembly, Revanth Reddy said, “Why is BRS still behaving so stubbornly and rigidly about this issue? I am asking - are their crowns falling off? By realising the mistake made, correcting it, and apologising to society, their stature will only increase, not decrease.” He further warned the BRS against continuing with what he described as an arrogant approach. “If they continue to behave with this arrogance, their lives will be reduced to dust, as stated by a member here. That is why today, this government is taking this matter very seriously,” the Chief Minister said.

Comparison to Kharge insult

Referring to the Haldwani 'purification' controversy involving Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and the alleged derogatory remarks against Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar, Revanth Reddy said such incidents should not be viewed merely as insults to individuals.

“When we are fighting about the insult faced by Mallikarjun Kharge, fights are being fought everywhere, from the streets to Parliament. Our people went up to the President, and our people are talking about initiating action against those responsible,” he said. “At the same time, no one in Telangana will tolerate such behaviour. Therefore, whether it is the insult faced by Mallikarjun Kharge or the insult faced by Gaddam Prasad Kumar, this society, this House, does not view these as insults directed at individuals,” he added.

Police complaint against KTR

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Congress MP Mallu Ravi filed a police complaint against KTR, seeking legal action over his alleged abusive and derogatory remarks against Revanth Reddy. Ravi alleged that KTR, while addressing the media, referred to the Chief Minister as “CM Revanth Reddy chillar na koduku”. Describing the remark as “grossly abusive and demeaning”, Ravi said it went beyond permissible political criticism.

The Congress MP sought registration of a criminal case and action under relevant provisions, including Sections 356 and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), relating to defamation and intentional insult. (ANI)