The Aam Aadmi Party has inducted Punjab CM Bhagwant Singh Mann, Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema, and Satyendar Jain into its Political Affairs Committee. The move comes ahead of the Punjab assembly elections. Arvind Kejriwal was re-elected as convenor.

AAP Reshuffles Top Body, Inducts Punjab Leaders

Just ahead of the Punjab assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party made a major change in its Political Affairs Committee (PAC), the party’s highest decision-making body. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann and Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema have been inducted as members of the AAP’s PAC.

The elections took place during the party’s National Executive meeting held on Wednesday evening. Former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain has also been made a member of the PAC. In addition, a new 23-member National Executive has been constituted. It is worth noting that the names of Bibhav Kumar, a close aide of Arvind Kejriwal, and Rajbir Singh Ghuman, an associate of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, are also included among the members of the National Executive.

Arvind Kejriwal Re-elected National Convenor

Aam Aadmi Party, in a statement, said, “The 15th National Council meeting of the Aam Aadmi Party was held virtually on Wednesday evening. A total of 330 members from across the country participated in the meeting. During the meeting, Arvind Kejriwal was unanimously elected as the party’s national convenor. Pankaj Gupta was elected national secretary, while N.D. Gupta was re-elected treasurer.”

During the National Council meeting, Arvind Kejriwal addressed the members. Sources in the party said, “During his address, Arvind Kejriwal particularly instructed party members to gear up for the upcoming assembly elections.”

New National Executive and Special Invitees

The 23-member National Executive was also constituted during the National Council meeting. The new National Executive members of the party are Arvind Kejriwal, Atishi, Adil Ahmad Khan, Anurag Dhanda, Bhagwant Singh Mann, Dilip Pandey, Durgesh Pathak, Gopal Italia, Gopal Rai, Rani Agarwal, Harpal Singh Cheema, Manish Sisodia, Mohammad Irshad, N. D. Gupta, Pankaj Gupta, Preeti Sharma Menon, Prithvi Reddy, Rakhi Birla, Bibhav Kumar, Sanjay Singh, Satyendar Jain, Shelly Oberoi and Rajbir Singh Ghuman.

Five Special Invitees have also been elected. They include Ajay Dutt, Chaitar Vasava, Imran Hussain, Mehraj Malik and Venzy Viegas.

Details on Political Affairs Committee Changes

On Wednesday evening, the Aam Aadmi Party’s National Executive also held a virtual meeting, which was addressed by Arvind Kejriwal as well as Delhi unit president Saurabh Bhardwaj. During the National Executive meeting, elections were held for the party’s Political Affairs Committee (PAC).

Sources in the party said, “Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema and former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain have been made new members of the PAC.”

As the Chief Minister of a state, Bhagwant Singh Mann was earlier a special invitee member of the PAC, but he has now been made a permanent member. It may be noted that Raghav Chadha and Sandeep Pathak were previously members of the PAC. However, both have now left the party.

It is worth noting that the Political Affairs Committee is the Aam Aadmi Party’s highest decision-making body. The PAC takes decisions on matters ranging from organisational activities and key decisions to election strategy in poll-bound states and the selection of candidates. (ANI)