Customs officials at Delhi's IGI Airport seized 20.883 kg of gold and silver coins worth ₹47.16 lakh from two passengers arriving from Doha. The haul included 134 silver coins reported by the ASI to have archaeological significance.

Air Customs officers at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport intercepted two passengers arriving from Doha on September 2, 2026, according to officials.

Details of the Seizure

Examination of the passengers led to the recovery and seizure of 20.883 kg of gold and silver coins, collectively valued at ₹47.16 lakh (tariff value), for attempted clearance without declaration.

According to officials, the seized goods comprised 484 silver coins and one gold coin.

Upon inspection, 134 silver coins were reported to have apparent archaeological significance by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

The goods were seized under Section 110 of the Customs Act, 1962, officials added.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)