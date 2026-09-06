BRS chief KCR is set to lead a mass movement against the Congress government over its alleged neglect of the Kaleshwaram and Palamuru-Rangareddy irrigation projects. The party will also confront the government on various public issues in the Assembly.

BRS president and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) will personally lead a mass movement involving lakhs of people after the Assembly session against the Congress government’s alleged neglect of the Kaleshwaram and Palamuru-Rangareddy irrigation projects, former minister and BRS Deputy Floor Leader T Harish Rao said on Sunday.

Addressing the media after a BRS Legislature Party meeting chaired by KCR at Erravelli, Harish Rao said the party had decided to raise several issues in the Assembly and Legislative Council, including the alleged failure to lift water from Kaleshwaram despite availability, delay in completing the Palamuru-Rangareddy project, power cuts, farm loan waiver, fee reimbursement and the inclusion of agricultural lands in the prohibited list under Section 22A.

BRS to Corner Govt in Assembly

Harish Rao said the BRS would strongly demand in the Business Advisory Committee meeting that the Assembly be conducted for at least a month to allow a detailed discussion on public issues. He said the BRS would fight on behalf of nearly 30 lakh students whose fee reimbursement dues were allegedly pending. “If necessary, we will stall the House until justice is done to the students,” he said.

Neglect of Irrigation Projects Alleged

On the irrigation projects, Harish Rao alleged that the Congress government was deliberately neglecting Kaleshwaram despite water being available for lifting. He claimed that the Palamuru-Rangareddy project, which was around 80 per cent complete during the previous BRS government, could provide 60 TMC of water if the remaining works were completed.

He said the BRS had decided that KCR would lead a direct public movement in the coming days against what he described as the government’s “negligence” towards the two projects.

Harish Rao also accused the government of failing on issues concerning employees and other sections, including PRC and DA dues, the Employees Health Scheme, Singareni-related issues and the cancellation of Polytechnic GO 97.

BRS Hits Back at CM Revanth Reddy

Taking strong exception to Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s remarks in the Assembly, Harish Rao alleged that the language being used by the Chief Minister was unbecoming of the House. He said KCR had no need to attend the Assembly merely to listen to what he described as “street-level language”.

The BRS MLAs and MLCs had unanimously decided that KCR need not participate in discussions with the Chief Minister, he said. “We are soldiers trained by KCR, and Revanth Reddy does not have the capacity to answer the questions we will raise,” Harish Rao said.

Counter-allegations on Security Spending

Harish Rao also questioned Revanth Reddy’s criticism of the security provided to KCR, pointing out that KCR was the Leader of the Opposition and a two-time Chief Minister. He alleged that four gunmen had been provided to Revanth Reddy’s brother Tirupathi Reddy and claimed that Rs 40 crore was being spent on his security. The Chief Minister should explain the expenditure, he demanded.

Historical Precedents Cited for Boycott

Referring to political leaders including NTR, Jayalalithaa, MGR, Karunanidhi and Chandrababu Naidu, Harish Rao said there had been instances when leaders who felt they were being insulted in the Assembly had boycotted the House, returned to the people and later re-entered it as Chief Ministers. He said KCR would also follow the same path and that the people would give the Congress an appropriate response.

Accusations of 'Diversion Politics'

Harish Rao further alleged that the government was resorting to “diversion politics” amid growing public opposition. He pointed to continuing protests by ASHA workers, Anganwadi workers, VRAs and employees near Indira Park, and said the government lacked the courage to address their grievances.

He said people across the State were eagerly waiting for the next elections. (ANI)