Delhi CM Rekha Gupta visited the Satya Niketan building collapse site to review the multi-agency rescue operation. She later met the injured at AIIMS Trauma Centre and ordered strict action against those responsible, including an FIR.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday visited the site of a building collapse in Satya Niketan Colony, near Delhi University’s South Campus, as rescue teams worked to search the debris for people who may still be trapped. According to the Delhi Chief Minister's office (CMO), Gupta reached the site soon after being informed about the incident and reviewed the ongoing rescue and relief operations with senior officials. She directed the agencies involved to make every possible effort to safely evacuate those trapped and ensure there was no lapse in the rescue operation.

Multi-Agency Rescue Operation Underway

Multiple agencies, including the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Delhi Fire Services, Delhi Police, Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Centralised Accident and Trauma Services (CATS), and Civil Defence, have been deployed at the site. The agencies are working in coordination as rescue efforts continue.

As a precautionary measure, the building next to the collapsed structure has also been evacuated. The Chief Minister has remained in contact with the Regional District Magistrate, Delhi Police, NDRF and other officials for regular updates on the situation. She also spoke to local MP Bansuri Swaraj and RK Puram MLA Anil Sharma, who reached the spot and took stock of the rescue operation.

CM Visits Injured at AIIMS

Gupta later visited the AIIMS Trauma Centre to check on those injured in the collapse. She met doctors and sought an update on the condition and treatment of the injured students and other victims. The injured are currently being treated at AIIMS, with doctors providing necessary medical care.

Gupta instructed the medical team to ensure that all required treatment and assistance are made available. The Delhi government is also in touch with the families of the injured and has assured them of necessary support. The Chief Minister wished those injured a speedy recovery, the CMO said.

Action Ordered Against Responsible Parties

Gupta has also ordered action against those found responsible for the incident. She said that no person responsible for the collapse would be spared and directed officials to take strict action against anyone found negligent.

The Chief Minister has further ordered that an FIR be registered against the owner of the house. For now, the focus remains on the rescue operation and providing medical assistance to those injured. Gupta said the safety and health of Delhi residents remain the government's top priority and directed officials to extend all possible help to the affected families.

(ANI)