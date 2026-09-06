Delhi BJP chief Harsh Malhotra said rescuing those trapped in the Satya Niketan building collapse is the priority. An inquiry will follow, and he warned of strict action against officials and engineers if any negligence is found.

Strict Action Assured, Rescue is Priority

Delhi BJP president Harsh Malhotra on Sunday assured strict action against officials and engineers if any negligence or lapse by any department is found in the investigation into the building accident at Satya Niketan, saying that the immediate priority is to rescue those trapped under the debris and provide them medical treatment.

Malhotra said that the immediate priority is to rescue people trapped under the debris and shift them to hospitals for treatment. He added that an inquiry will be conducted immediately after the rescue operation to ascertain the cause of the accident.

The Delhi BJP chief warned that strict action would be taken against officials and engineers if negligence or wrongdoing by any department is established during the investigation. "If any department is found guilty or negligent in the investigation, strict action will be taken against every concerned officer and engineer," Malhotra said.

Rescue Operations Underway

Earlier, six people have been rescued so far after a building collapsed near Satya Niketan in South-West Delhi, said Delhi Police on Sunday.

“From the local enquiry, it came to knowledge that this was a 40–50-year-old building, comprising a basement and five upper floors, and it was used as a PG accommodation. Repair work was underway in the basement when the incident occurred. So far, six people have been rescued and shifted to hospitals. Search and rescue operations are continuing,” Delhi Police said.

CM Rekha Gupta Visits Site

Following the incident, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta visited the site of the building collapse in Satya Niketan. Gupta said rescue teams are carrying out operations on a war footing and every possible effort is being made to safely rescue those trapped.

"Deeply concerned by the building collapse incident at Satya Niketan, RK Puram. Teams from Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Delhi Fire Services, Delhi Police, Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Centralised Accident and Trauma Services (CATS) and Civil Defence are carrying out rescue operations on a war footing. The adjacent building has been vacated as a precautionary measure. Every possible effort is being made to safely rescue those trapped and provide immediate assistance to the affected families," CM Gupta said on X. She added, "The situation is being closely monitored, and all concerned agencies are working in coordination. The safety and well-being of every citizen remain our highest priority."

LG Monitors Situation

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu also expressed concern over the incident and directed agencies to ensure coordinated rescue efforts. In a post on X, Sandhu said, "Deeply concerned to learn of the building collapse at Satya Niketan, RK Puram. Have directed all concerned agencies, including Delhi Police, Delhi Fire Service and DDMA, to work in complete coordination to ensure swift rescue efforts on the ground. Praying for the safety and well-being of everyone affected. The situation is being closely monitored and it will be ensured that every possible support reaches those in need." (ANI)