Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary announced a Rs 42.52 crore AAI tender for Saharsa Airport's development to boost Kosi region's air connectivity. He also felicitated 168 meritorious students with cash awards and laptops for their academic achievements.

Saharsa Airport Development: AAI Issues Rs 42.52 Crore Tender

In a significant boost to air connectivity in Bihar’s Kosi region, Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary announced that the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has issued a ₹42.52 crore tender for the development and upgradation of Saharsa Airport. The move is being seen as a major step towards bringing regular air services to the region.

Sharing the development on X, the Chief Minister expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said the airport project would strengthen connectivity for Saharsa and adjoining areas. “Historic step towards providing air connectivity to Saharsa! Gratitude to the country's illustrious Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji. The AAI has published a tender of ₹42.52 crore for the development and upgradation of Saharsa Airport. This is a major achievement for the entire Kosi region,” he said.

According to the Chief Minister, the state government is providing 12 acres of land for the airport project at an estimated cost of ₹147 crore. The land transfer and proposed infrastructure development are expected to pave the way for faster air connectivity across the Kosi region.

“12 acres of land is being provided by the state government at a cost of ₹147 crore. This will pave the way for swift air connectivity to the entire Kosi region, including Saharsa,” CM Samrat said. The upgrade of Saharsa Airport is likely to improve accessibility for residents, boost trade and tourism, and provide a new transportation link for one of Bihar’s key regions.

CM Felicitates Meritorious Students

Meanwhile, Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Wednesday felicitated 168 meritorious students who secured positions in the topper lists of the 2026 Intermediate and Matriculation annual examinations at a ceremony held at the 'Nek Samvad' auditorium of Lok Sevak Awas in Patna. The students were presented medals, certificates and cash awards for their academic achievements.

Students securing the first position were awarded Rs 2 lakh, while those securing the second and third positions received Rs 1.5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh, respectively. Intermediate students securing the fourth and fifth positions received Rs 30,000 each, while Matriculation students securing fourth to tenth positions received Rs 20,000 each. All 168 students were also provided Rs 51,000 for purchasing laptops.

Addressing the students, Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary said the meritorious students were a symbol of Bihar's bright future and would make an important contribution to the development of the state. (ANI)