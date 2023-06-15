Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rs 200 cr scam in BSNL Engineers Cooperative Society: Investigation drags on

    The Crime Branch investigation into the Rs 200 crore misappropriation of funds at the BSNL Engineers Cooperative Society is dragging on. The probe team is yet to trace the Benami savings of the accused despite orders under the BUDS Act.

    Rs 200 cr scam in BSNL Engineers Cooperative Society: Investigation by Crime Branch drags on anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jun 15, 2023, 9:30 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The probe into the Rs 200 crore scam in BSNL Engineers Cooperative Society by the Crime Branch is going at a slow pace. The Crime Branch had earlier arrested the former president of the society R Gopinathan Nair, over fund misappropriation. He is the first accused in the case. 

    Also read: PM Modi's US Visit: Will MQ-9B SeaGuardian drone deal be struck?

    However, the probe team is yet to trace the Benami savings of the accused despite orders under the BUDS (Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes) Act. So far it has been found that a fraud of Rs 216 crores has taken place in the BSNL society. 

    The president, secretary, and trust members of the society were charged with criminal breach of trust and defrauding by the police after the depositors claimed that they had stolen nearly Rs 200 crore from 2,000 account holders. Later, the crime branch took up the investigation while taking the seriousness of the crime into account.

    The former secretary of the society K V Pradeep Kumar was arrested by the Vanchiyoor police.

    Inconsistencies were discovered when depositors tried to withdraw their money. The cooperative registrar sought an investigation by the city's police commissioner after the cooperative department's probe uncovered a Rs 200 crore scam. They used faked signatures and falsified documents to get loans in the names of depositors, according to the crime branch. Additionally, there were discrepancies in the total amount of deposits received. 

    Nearly 500 persons who made deposits at the society's branch on Thiruvananthapuram's Uppalam Road at Statue have filed police complaints. 

    Also read: Petrol and Diesel Price Today, 15 June: Minor changes in fuel rates; check cost per litre in your city
     

    Last Updated Jun 15, 2023, 9:30 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Petrol and Diesel Price Today, 15 June: Minor changes in fuel rates; check cost per litre in your city

    Petrol and Diesel Price Today, 15 June: Minor changes in fuel rates; check cost per litre in your city

    Have an opinion on Uniform Civil Code? Here are ways to send your views to Law Commission of India

    Have an opinion on Uniform Civil Code? Here are ways to send your views to Law Commission of India

    Kerala news LIVE 15 June 2023 Latest Updates Highlights major developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Certificate forgery case: Investigation team expanded to trace absconding accused K Vidya

    Cyclone Biparjoy updates: High tidal waves hit Gujarat as cyclonic storm to cross its coasts today AJR

    Cyclone Biparjoy updates: High tidal waves hit Gujarat as cyclonic storm to cross its coasts today

    Opinion Being an Indian Muslim: Why SRK, AR Rahman, Zakir Hussain could only be born in India

    Being an Indian Muslim: Why SRK, AR Rahman, Zakir Hussain could only be born in India

    Recent Stories

    Petrol and Diesel Price Today, 15 June: Minor changes in fuel rates; check cost per litre in your city

    Petrol and Diesel Price Today, 15 June: Minor changes in fuel rates; check cost per litre in your city

    6.2 magnitude earthquake strikes Philippines: US geological survey AJR

    6.2 magnitude earthquake strikes Philippines: US geological survey

    Adipurush in USA: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon's film advance booking likely to cross Rs 8.21 Cr on Day 1 RBA

    Adipurush in USA: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon's film advance booking likely to cross Rs 8.21 Cr on Day 1

    Have an opinion on Uniform Civil Code? Here are ways to send your views to Law Commission of India

    Have an opinion on Uniform Civil Code? Here are ways to send your views to Law Commission of India

    Kerala news LIVE 15 June 2023 Latest Updates Highlights major developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Certificate forgery case: Investigation team expanded to trace absconding accused K Vidya

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon