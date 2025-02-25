North East Pulse | Goalpara's Tourism Gem in Assam - Urpad Beel

Heena Sharma  | Published: Feb 25, 2025, 8:01 PM IST

Goalpara District in Assam is taking significant strides to boost tourism by transforming Urpad Beel into a vibrant tourist destination. This initiative aims to capitalize on the region's natural beauty and cultural heritage, creating new economic opportunities while preserving local ecosystems. From enhancing infrastructure to promoting eco-friendly practices, learn how Goalpara is turning Urpad Beel into a must-visit spot for travelers seeking unique experiences in Northeast India. WATCH.

