Railway BOOST for Northeast! ₹10,400 Cr Allocated, Says Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw says, 'A few years ago, before 2014, only Rs. 2,250 crores were allotted for railways and Assam. Today, there is an allocation of Rs. 10,400 crores for the Northeast. When I came to Guwahati a few days ago, after seeing the map of the entire North East, we discussed in detail how we could take up projects of four-line, three-line and two-line doubling, tripling, etc. We will build new lines, and in the entire Northeast, about 50 of the total units will be made cargo terminals so that the movement of cargo in the city is very smooth. At the same time, we have taken another initiative in the Northeast where full rakes can be used.'