WWE: Shocking Moments That Defined This Monday Night RAW

WWE: From Liv Morgan’s championship win to CM Punk and Logan Paul’s heated clash, this week’s WWE RAW was full of shocking moments. Here’s what went down.

WWE Monday Night RAW has always been a battleground for spectacular twists, betrayals, and game-changing victories. This week’s episode was no different, delivering moments that had fans on the edge of their seats. From Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez’s unexpected championship triumph to Logan Paul and CM Punk’s explosive face-off, and Bron Breakker’s bold statement against The Judgment Day, the night was filled with drama. Let’s dive into the biggest moments that made this week’s RAW an unmissable spectacle.

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez Crowned

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez had an important match against Naomi and Bianca Blair for the WWE Women's Tag Team championship. In one of the best games of the WWE Monday Night RAW this week, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez rose to the occasion.

The duo turned the tide and thus was crowned as the new WWE Women's Tag Team championship. However, Daddy Dom had a major role to play in the win as the heel distracted Naomi thus paving the way for Raquel to do her tricks as well. Fans were eager to understand what WWE has in its kitty for Liv Morgan after she lost her championship to Rhea Ripley.

Logan Paul crosses the line against CM Punk

CM Punk with his exceptional Mike skills obliterated Logan Paul. In a verbal touchdown between the duo, CM Punk said, “I am Satan himself, and in this business, you are nobody.”

This rattled the popular social media influencer. Logan Paul then went on to slap CM Punk catching everyone by surprise. As soon as Paul slapped he ran away from the ring teasing a massive showdown in the Elimination Chamber next week.

Bron Breakker takes on the Judgement Day

WWE has been teasing multiple storylines involving Bron Breakker. The Intercontinental champion last week had a feud tease with AJ Styles. While trying to spear the Phenomenal One, Bron Breakker mistakenly hit Dominik Mysterio. On this week's RAW, Finn Balor gave a verbal down to Dominik for last week.

This week in a match between Bron Breakker and Dominik Mysterio, the Judgement Day intervened trying to take down the Intercontinental champion. However, Bron Breakker turned the tables and instead destroyed Judgement Day. A major tease between Finn Balor and Bron also took place in the end.

