Petrol and Diesel Price Today, 15 June: Minor changes in fuel rates; check cost per litre in your city

Petrol and Diesel Price Today, 15 June: Despite a decline in global crude oil prices, the prices of petrol and diesel across the country have remained largely stable on Thursday, 15 June. However, specific regions have experienced minor fluctuations in the rates of petrol and diesel.

Petrol and Diesel Price Today: On Thursday, June 15, petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged in major cities like New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai. The prices for petrol and diesel are announced daily at 6 am. It's important to note that these prices may vary across states due to factors such as value-added tax (VAT), freight charges, and local taxes.

Currently, in Delhi, petrol is being sold at Rs 96.72 per litre, while diesel is priced at Rs 89.62 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol is available at Rs 106.31 per litre, and diesel is priced at Rs 94.27 per litre. Kolkata sees petrol prices at Rs 106.03 per litre and diesel prices at Rs 92.76 per litre. In Chennai, petrol is being sold at Rs 102.63 per litre, while diesel is priced at Rs 94.24 per litre.

A slight variation was seen in fuel prices in parts of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. In the Gautam Buddha Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh, which includes Noida-Greater Noida, the price of petrol has increased by 18 paise and is now at Rs 96.76 per litre. Similarly, diesel is being sold at Rs 89.93 per litre after an increase of 18 paise. In Ghaziabad, the price of petrol has decreased by 14 paise, reaching Rs 96.44 per litre, while diesel has dropped by 13 paise and is currently priced at Rs 89.62 per litre. In the capital city of Bihar, Patna, petrol prices have fallen below Rs 108 per litre. Petrol has become cheaper by 38 paise and is now being sold at Rs 107.74 per litre, while diesel prices have decreased by 35 paise to Rs 94.51 per litre.

Let us take a look at fuel prices in some other cities:

Bengaluru

Petrol Price: Rs 101.94

Diesel Price: Rs 87.89

Noida

Petrol Price: Rs 96.53

Diesel Price: Rs 89.71

Gurugram

Petrol Price: Rs 96.84

Diesel Price: Rs 89.72

Lucknow

Petrol Price: Rs 96.47

Diesel Price: Rs 89.56

Chandigarh

Petrol Price: Rs 96.20

Diesel Price: Rs 84.26

Receive Petrol and Diesel Prices over the Phone

To enhance convenience for customers in India, oil companies offer the facility of receiving daily price updates through SMS alerts. Customers of HPCL (Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited) can avail of this service by sending an SMS in the format "HPPRICE <dealer code>" to 9222201122. Indian Oil customers can obtain the latest rates by sending "RSP <dealer code>" to 9224992249. For BPCL (Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited) customers, sending "<dealer code>" to 9223112222 will provide them with updated prices. Within a few minutes of sending the SMS, customers will receive the relevant information containing the current rates.