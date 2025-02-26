PayPal Investor Day Sees Earnings Projections, Platform Consolidation Take Centre Stage: Stock Declines, Retail’s On The Fence

By 2027, the company expects high single-digit transaction margin dollar growth and low teens non-GAAP earnings per share growth.

PayPal Investor Day Sees Earnings Projections, Platform Consolidation Take Centre Stage: Stock Declines, Retail’s On The Fence
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Updated: Feb 26, 2025, 1:08 AM IST

PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) shares were in the spotlight on Tuesday after the company disclosed long-term earnings projections and consolidated most of its offerings under a single umbrella.

PayPal expects high single-digit transaction margin dollar growth and low teens non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) growth by 2027.

CEO Alex Chriss said the company’s vision is to become a commerce platform that powers the global economy. “…we have the scale, ubiquity, and data advantages to make that happen,” he said.

According to a Bloomberg report, transaction margin dollars—an important metric for the firm—are expected to rise by high single-digit percentages over the next two years, likely hitting 10% or more after that.

PayPal is also announcing its new merchant offering, PayPal Open, which is touted as a single platform for all businesses.

The company explained that businesses can quickly discover and integrate commerce enablement tools, from payments to financial services to risk solutions within the PayPal ecosystem.

The platform, which also integrates with external commerce partners, will soon be available in the U.S. and expand to the U.K. and Germany next year, with additional markets to follow.

The company also announced an expanded partnership with Verifone to offer omnichannel payment acceptance solutions to enterprise merchants. This will bring Verifone's in-person payment assets together with PayPal's enterprise payment processing and e-commerce capabilities, Braintree.

Meanwhile, PayPal also expanded its strategic relationship with J.P. Morgan Payments to offer Fastlane for its merchant clients in the UK and Europe. The company claims Fastlane is a guest checkout experience that can accelerate customers' checkout speeds by over 36% compared to a traditional guest checkout.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment surrounding PayPal climbed higher but continued to trend in the  ‘neutral’ territory (48/100).

PYPL’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 1:04 p.m. ET on Feb. 25, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits PYPL’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 1:04 p.m. ET on Feb. 25, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

According to TheFly, Wolfe Research believes the low teens and above EPS growth expectation by 2027, branded commentary on acceleration between 8% and 10%, and long-term aspirations of over 20% for EPS growth are generally above expectations over the medium term.

Wolfe Research has an ‘Outperform’ rating on the stock with a $97 price target.

On Tuesday afternoon, PayPal shares traded down over 2%, aligning with the broader market movement. The stock has lost over 14% in 2025 but has gained over 24% over the past year.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Sempra Stock Drops To One-Year Low On Q4 Earnings Miss, Lower Guidance – Retail Traders See Dividend Bargain

Sempra Stock Drops To One-Year Low On Q4 Earnings Miss, Lower Guidance – Retail Traders See Dividend Bargain

IonQ Reportedly In Talks To Buy ID Quantique In $250M Deal: Retail Bullish On Stock

IonQ Reportedly In Talks To Buy ID Quantique In $250M Deal: Retail Bullish On Stock

Rocket Lab Stock Dives 10% After Bleecker Street Discloses Short Position: Defiant Retail Couldn’t Care Less

Rocket Lab Stock Dives 10% After Bleecker Street Discloses Short Position: Defiant Retail Couldn’t Care Less

DigitalOcean Defies Market Slump As Stock Jumps Over 11% On Q4 Earnings Beat – Retail Applauds Resilience

DigitalOcean Defies Market Slump As Stock Jumps Over 11% On Q4 Earnings Beat – Retail Applauds Resilience

Workday Q4 Earnings Round The Corner: Analysts, Retail Worry About Stock’s Valuation

Workday Q4 Earnings Round The Corner: Analysts, Retail Worry About Stock’s Valuation

Recent Stories

Sempra Stock Drops To One-Year Low On Q4 Earnings Miss, Lower Guidance – Retail Traders See Dividend Bargain

Sempra Stock Drops To One-Year Low On Q4 Earnings Miss, Lower Guidance – Retail Traders See Dividend Bargain

IonQ Reportedly In Talks To Buy ID Quantique In $250M Deal: Retail Bullish On Stock

IonQ Reportedly In Talks To Buy ID Quantique In $250M Deal: Retail Bullish On Stock

Badminton Lakshya Sen age fraud case: Indian badminton star gets relief from Supreme Court to halt further probe HRD

Lakshya Sen age fraud case: Indian badminton star gets relief from Supreme Court to halt further probe

Rocket Lab Stock Dives 10% After Bleecker Street Discloses Short Position: Defiant Retail Couldn’t Care Less

Rocket Lab Stock Dives 10% After Bleecker Street Discloses Short Position: Defiant Retail Couldn’t Care Less

DigitalOcean Defies Market Slump As Stock Jumps Over 11% On Q4 Earnings Beat – Retail Applauds Resilience

DigitalOcean Defies Market Slump As Stock Jumps Over 11% On Q4 Earnings Beat – Retail Applauds Resilience

Recent Videos

North East Pulse | Goalpara's Tourism Gem in Assam - Urpad Beel

North East Pulse | Goalpara's Tourism Gem in Assam - Urpad Beel

Video Icon
Maha Shivratri 2025: Top 10 BHAJANS to Celebrate Lord Shiva!

Maha Shivratri 2025: Top 10 BHAJANS to Celebrate Lord Shiva!

Video Icon
Railway BOOST for Northeast! ₹10,400 Cr Allocated, Says Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Railway BOOST for Northeast! ₹10,400 Cr Allocated, Says Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Video Icon
Shahid Kapoor’s Top 10 Party Hits on His BIRTHDAY; You Can't Resist to Hit DANCE Floor!

Shahid Kapoor’s Top 10 Party Hits on His BIRTHDAY; You Can't Resist to Hit DANCE Floor!

Video Icon
Deputy CM Parvesh Verma Accuses AAP of DELAYING CAG Report in Assembly Ruckus!

Deputy CM Parvesh Verma Accuses AAP of DELAYING CAG Report in Assembly Ruckus!

Video Icon