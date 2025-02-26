NBA: Most Disastrous Dunks in All-Star Slam Dunk Contest History

NBA: Not all dunks are showstoppers! From Jaylen Brown’s awkward finish to Darell Armstrong’s infamous layup, here are the worst blunders in NBA Slam Dunk Contest history.

NBA: Most Disastrous Dunks in All-Star Slam Dunk Contest History
Published: Feb 26, 2025, 6:00 AM IST

NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Contest has delivered some of the most electrifying moments in basketball history, showcasing jaw-dropping athleticism and creativity. However, not every dunk attempt goes as planned. Over the years, some players have suffered embarrassing misses, awkward landings, and mistimed jumps that turned their highlight-reel aspirations into viral blunders.

From mistimed dunks to outright misses, here’s a look at the most disastrous dunk attempts that left fans and judges stunned for all the wrong reasons.

#3 Jaylen Brown

The Boston Celtics forward is one of the most talented players in the modern NBA landscape. His dunks, passes as well movements with the ball are something very few players possess. In the 2024 All-Stars Slam Dunk contest, the 26-year-old brought down his stocks.

Jaylen Brown charged to make the dunk. His jump was good as well. However, the Boston Celtics forward made a light dunk but couldn't generate enough power to exert a slam. Moreover, the ball after passing through the net hit his head awkwardly while he was landing after the jump.

#2 Antonio Harvey

The Los Angeles Lakers player was talking of the town before the All-Star Dunk Contest in 1995. Harvey failed miserably in his attempt while trying to exert a back slam dunk. He tried to go that extra mile by putting in more effort but that process failed. The ball didn't even go inside the hoop. Stars in the arena were shocked looking at the attempt. Shaquille O'Neal was in shock trying to absorb what had even happened.

#1 Darell Armstrong

Armstrong is trolled to this day for his Slam Dunk attempt in the 1996 All-Star contest. The Orlando Magic player came with a reputation for charging with max speed from the half-court and executing a hammer dunk. However, in the 96 contest, Darell Armstrong instead of slam dunking, did a Layup. A layup in a slam dunk contest.

NBA: Warrior's legend Andre Iguodala's Top 5 Career-Defining Moments

ENG vs AFG, Champions Trophy 2025: Buttler backs struggling Brook to perform ahead of crucial clash

Lakshya Sen age fraud case: Indian badminton star gets relief from Supreme Court to halt further probe

‘Over my dead body’: Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta refuses to renounce Premier League title hopes (WATCH)

Will ex-Barcelona manager Xavi replace 'under-fire' Ruben Amorim at Manchester United?

Maha Kumbh 2025: Thousands gather for last 'snan' at Triveni Sangam on Maha Shivaratri; VIDEO

NBA: Warrior's legend Andre Iguodala's Top 5 Career-Defining Moments

Maha Shivratri 2025: Wishes, messages, greetings, WhatsApp/Facebook status, SMSs to share

ENG vs AFG, Champions Trophy 2025: Buttler backs struggling Brook to perform ahead of crucial clash

Maha Shivratri 2025: Guide to Pooja Vidhi and Rituals to manifest your wishes

