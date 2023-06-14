Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PM Modi's US Visit: Will MQ-9B SeaGuardian drone deal be struck?

    US negotiators are pinning their hopes on Prime Minister Modi's visit to the White House on June 22 to overcome the obstacles in the discussions to  purchase armable MQ-9B SeaGuardian drones

    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 14, 2023, 6:37 PM IST

    Prior to the upcoming state visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Washington, the Joe Biden-led United States administration is urging New Delhi to expedite a potential deal for the purchase of US-made armed drones, a media agency has claimed citing sources. India has, time and again, expressed interest in acquiring large armed drones from the United States. However, bureaucratic challenges have hindered the progress of a desired agreement for SeaGuardian drones, with an estimated value of $2 billion to $3 billion, for several years.

    According to a report by the international news agency Reuters, US negotiators are pinning their hopes on Prime Minister Modi's visit to the White House on June 22 to overcome the obstacles in the discussions. Since the confirmation of Modi's visit, the US State Department, Pentagon, and White House have requested that India demonstrate advancements in the deal for up to 30 armable MQ-9B SeaGuardian drones produced by General Atomics.

    India-US arms deals: Demystifying strategic gameplan of the West

    The Reuters report cited two sources. said that during Modi's visit, discussions are expected to take place regarding the potential co-production of munitions and ground vehicles, including armoured personnel carriers, as per the aforementioned sources. Representatives from the White House, Department of State, and Pentagon declined to provide comments on the ongoing negotiations.

    One of the sources told the agency it would be beneficial for New Delhi to proceed with the purchase of MQ-9s. 'However, such decisions are primarily in the hands of India rather than us,' the source said.

    Asianet Newsable had reported in February this year how a three billion dollar deal that will assist India in reinforcing its overall surveillance apparatus along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and the Indian Ocean could be in the offing. 

    After more than five years of negotiations, progress is finally being made in the discussions between India and the United States regarding the acquisition of 30 MQ-9B Predator armed drones.

    India seeks to bolster its national security and enhance surveillance capabilities along its land border with China and the Indian Ocean by acquiring the MQ-9B Predator armed drones. On the other hand, the Biden administration views this multi-billion dollar deal as an opportunity to generate job opportunities and gain political advantages leading up to the upcoming presidential elections.

    MQ-9B SeaGuardian

    According to Vivek Lall, Chief Executive of General Atomics Global Corporation, the MQ-9B drone offers a wider range of mission possibilities compared to other drones. With its extended flight duration and increased operational range, the MQ-9B surpasses its counterparts. Equipped with advanced onboard systems, such as the SkyGuardian and SeaGuardian, these drones can provide high-quality full-motion video in various conditions, day or night.

    Furthermore, the MQ-9B can be customized to suit specific mission requirements. For instance, when equipped with a 360-degree maritime search radar, the SkyGuardian enhances operator awareness of maritime domains, offering superior performance in this field.

    According to Lall, the integration of machine learning, artificial intelligence, and other advanced technologies allows these drones to gather valuable insights, analyze them, and efficiently distribute them to decision-makers, enabling prompt decision-making.

    The MQ-9B Predator drone serves a multitude of purposes, including supporting naval operations, conducting search and rescue missions, assisting customs authorities, combating wildfires, and fulfilling various other tasks. This versatile, long-endurance remotely-piloted aircraft is highly sought after worldwide. Lall mentioned that countries like Great Britain, Japan, Belgium, and several others are already operating or are in the process of deploying the Predator drone.

    Last Updated Jun 14, 2023, 6:37 PM IST
