Kiren Rijiju hit back at Rahul Gandhi's mockery of PM Modi's foreign policy, calling it crude and theatrical. The Union Minister accused the Congress leader of damaging India's image and his own credibility, and setting a poor parliamentary precedent.

Rijiju Slams Gandhi's 'Theatrical' Mockery

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday hit back at Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi for mocking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's foreign policy and diplomatic interactions, condemning the remarks as crude and damaging to India's global image. Speaking to ANI, Rijiju accused him of compromising parliamentary decorum and damaging his own credibility through theatrical political conduct.

Addressing Gandhi's public jabs at PM Modi's diplomatic style, Rijiju stated that the Congress leader severely damaged his own image, asserting, "Rahul Gandhi tried to mock the Prime Minister in a theatrical manner, but in the end, he only succeeded in making a laughingstock of himself. He has severely damaged his own character; it will be difficult to recover from that."

Details of Parody Incident

Notably, Rahul Gandhi criticised PM Modi's diplomatic style, parodying his interactions by hugging party leader Sandeep Dikshit at the Rachnatmak Congress national convention in New Delhi on August 13. During the exchange, Dikshit quipped, "You weren't hugging me thinking I was Meloni?" to which Gandhi responded, "I haven't reached that stage yet," drawing laughter from the audience.

Criticism Over Parliamentary Conduct

Rijiju also criticised the Congress party over repeated disruptions in Parliament, alleging that Opposition MPs were focusing on sloganeering and creating a ruckus instead of participating in debates.

Rijiju questioned whether Gandhi conducts himself in a manner befitting the Leader of the Opposition, noting that while he holds no personal animosity toward Gandhi, the post requires maintaining high standards and stature in the House. The Parliamentary Affairs Minister argued that Gandhi's disruptive parliamentary style sets an unhealthy precedent, prompting opposition MPs to follow suit by resorting to sloganeering rather than participating in structured debates. The Union Minister said, "You have observed the parliamentary process from the start and seen how Rahul Gandhi conducts himself inside the House. Does he come across as a Leader of the Opposition? I have no personal issues with Rahul Gandhi; we interact and meet. However, a Leader of the Opposition must perform in a way that upholds the stature and dignity of the role; one has to speak in the House accordingly. As Rahul Gandhi has adopted a particular style, his MPs have started behaving in the same manner."

Broader Clashes During Monsoon Session

Sharp exchanges marked the Monsoon Session as Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and the government clashed on foreign policy, Jantar Mantar protests and parliamentary conduct. Rahul Gandhi mocked PM Modi's diplomatic engagements and meetings with foreign leaders. Minister Kiren Rijiju hit back, calling it "superficial theatricality" that undermines India's global standing.

He also accused the government of evading accountability over police action against student protesters at Jantar Mantar. The government said it was ready for a structured debate in Parliament and accused the Opposition of avoiding discussion. Rahul Gandhi demanded direct answers from senior ministers on student grievances, while Rijiju urged Opposition leaders to follow House rules, debate constructively and maintain decorum. (ANI)