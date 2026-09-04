Ex-Panihati Chairman Somnath Dey remanded to 3-day police custody for alleged hurried cremation of RG Kar rape-murder victim. The TMC leader, arrested in Bengaluru, is accused by the CBI of destroying evidence. His lawyer calls it a 'political gimmick'.

Lawyer terms arrest 'political gimmick' The case is being monitored by the Calcutta High Court and investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Following the court proceedings, Arka Chowdhury, the advocate representing Somnath Dey, termed the arrest a "political gimmick" and questioned the legal grounds of the FIR.Speaking to reporters, Chowdhury said, "The arrest of Somnath Dey is a political gimmick. Nothing is to be done. The matter has already gone before the division bench. A specially assigned division bench by the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court. This matter will be heard analogously with the main Abhaya case because this bench has been constituted for specifically monitoring this Abhaya case of 2024...Now, under these circumstances in the midway, when the division bench has directed to form an SIT by CBI, I don't know under which jurisdiction and under which capacity this second complaint was initiated and lodged, and an FIR was initiated. This is nothing but a political gimmick. Because this case has got no merit ultimately." Claims of carrying weapons dismissed Addressing allegations that Dey was carrying weapons at the time of the victim’s cremation, Chowdhury dismissed the claims as fabricated. "On that very day, he was there just as a local counsellor to cooperate with the victim's mother and father as well. Now, under these circumstances, this case cannot be stated like that he was carrying arms. This is a cock and bull story, nothing else. Because there was at least 150 IPS, 100-150 IPS officers...It is not a believable story," the advocate remarked.Chowdhury further added, “They have asked for 10 days PC (police custody), but the court has allowed 3 days PC only. Actually, in this case, both the accused, the other two accused, have already been enlarged on bail." Background of the RG Kar Case The case pertains to the horrific sexual assault and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor while on duty inside RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9, 2024, when the TMC was in power. The incident had triggered nationwide protests demanding justice and institutional accountability.The civil society members, the victim's family, and investigative authorities had raised severe concerns over procedural lapses and delays, and the unusually rapid cremation of the victim's body at the Panihati crematorium. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Former Panihati Municipality Chairman Somnath Dey was on Friday remanded to three days' police custody in connection with the alleged hurried cremation of the body of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape-murder victim in 2024.Dey, who had been absconding, was arrested in Bengaluru on Wednesday and brought to West Bengal in the early hours of Thursday on a transit remand. The TMC leader's arrest in Bengaluru underscores an expanding dragnet by law enforcement to hold key officials accountable for alleged cover-up attempts, destruction of evidence, and interference in the immediate aftermath of the crime.Investigators alleged that Dey actively attempted to destroy crucial physical evidence following the crime by facilitating the hasty cremation of the victim's body. The victim's family had also alleged that the body was cremated in undue haste and without their consent.The case is being monitored by the Calcutta High Court and investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Following the court proceedings, Arka Chowdhury, the advocate representing Somnath Dey, termed the arrest a "political gimmick" and questioned the legal grounds of the FIR.Speaking to reporters, Chowdhury said, "The arrest of Somnath Dey is a political gimmick. Nothing is to be done. The matter has already gone before the division bench. A specially assigned division bench by the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court. This matter will be heard analogously with the main Abhaya case because this bench has been constituted for specifically monitoring this Abhaya case of 2024...Now, under these circumstances in the midway, when the division bench has directed to form an SIT by CBI, I don't know under which jurisdiction and under which capacity this second complaint was initiated and lodged, and an FIR was initiated. This is nothing but a political gimmick. Because this case has got no merit ultimately."Addressing allegations that Dey was carrying weapons at the time of the victim’s cremation, Chowdhury dismissed the claims as fabricated. "On that very day, he was there just as a local counsellor to cooperate with the victim's mother and father as well. Now, under these circumstances, this case cannot be stated like that he was carrying arms. This is a cock and bull story, nothing else. Because there was at least 150 IPS, 100-150 IPS officers...It is not a believable story," the advocate remarked.Chowdhury further added, “They have asked for 10 days PC (police custody), but the court has allowed 3 days PC only. Actually, in this case, both the accused, the other two accused, have already been enlarged on bail."The case pertains to the horrific sexual assault and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor while on duty inside RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9, 2024, when the TMC was in power. The incident had triggered nationwide protests demanding justice and institutional accountability.The civil society members, the victim's family, and investigative authorities had raised severe concerns over procedural lapses and delays, and the unusually rapid cremation of the victim's body at the Panihati crematorium. (ANI)