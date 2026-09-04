Delhi CM Rekha Gupta directed MCD officials to improve primary education, health, and sanitation to make Delhi a 'developed' city. She stressed achieving a 'garbage-free' Delhi and aligning with PM Modi's vision for superior civic amenities.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has stated that the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) must play an effective role in improving primary education and health services, alongside infrastructure development, sanitation, waste disposal, and environmental improvements to make the national capital a 'developed' city.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, she emphasised that, in alignment with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, all Corporation office-bearers must make a collective effort to ensure Delhi emerges as an exemplary model of development, cleanliness, and superior civic amenities for the nation.

The Chief Minister expressed these views on Friday during a meeting at the Chief Minister's Janseva Sadan with the newly appointed Chairpersons and Vice-Chairpersons of the MCD's special and ad-hoc committees. She also shared the mantra with the Corporation leaders for building a better Delhi. Mayor Pravesh Wahi led the delegation from the Corporation. Deputy Mayor Monica Pant, Leader of the House Jaibhagwan Yadav, and other office-bearers were also present.

Garbage-Free Delhi a Key Priority

In the meeting, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta held detailed discussions with the Corporation officials on various issues related to Delhi's development and public welfare, urging them to make continuous efforts to make the capital clean, beautiful, healthy, and developed. The Chief Minister also emphasised the need to make the goal of a garbage-free Delhi a key priority for the Corporation. She stated that the capital's cleanliness and waste disposal systems are directly linked to Delhi's image. Delhi must move towards a system where effective waste disposal ensures clean public spaces and provides citizens with a better environment. "To make Delhi garbage-free, the Municipal Corporation must undertake effective and sustained efforts so that the national capital emerges with a distinct and improved image across the country. A clean Delhi is not merely a matter of sanitation; it is also the hallmark of a better quality of life, a healthy environment, and a developed city, she added as per the release.

Focus on Environment, Education and Health

Highlighting the Corporation's crucial role in environmental management, she stated that the body must effectively discharge its responsibilities to improve the capital's environment.

The Chief Minister urged Corporation leaders to deliver better results in the field of primary education. She remarked that providing quality primary education to children is fundamental to strengthening Delhi's future. Continuous efforts must be made to enhance the education system in municipal schools and provide a conducive academic environment for children.

She also emphasised the vital importance of making quality healthcare facilities available to the public at the local level. The Corporation must demonstrate effective performance in the medical and public health sectors to further strengthen public trust in its services.

Financial Assurance and Result-Oriented Approach

The Chief Minister clarified that the Corporation's functioning directly impacts the daily lives of Delhi's citizens. Therefore, it is essential to develop a result-oriented approach across all sectors—including education, health, sanitation, the environment, and basic amenities.

She assured Corporation officials that the municipal body would no longer face any financial difficulties. She urged them to prioritise development and public service initiatives by making optimal use of available resources. The capital's development should reap the benefits of the improved coordination between the Central and Delhi governments—a "double-engine" government setup. Free from concerns regarding financial resources, the Corporation should focus entirely on fulfilling its obligations and executing development projects.

Realising the Vision of a 'Developed Delhi'

The Chief Minister also presented Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for Delhi to the Corporation leaders. She stated that everyone must strive to ensure the national capital truly moves towards becoming a "Developed Delhi." To achieve this, every institution and public representative involved in Delhi's development must discharge their responsibilities with the utmost seriousness and dedication. (ANI)