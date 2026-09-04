MCD Commissioner Sanjeev Khirwar, with other officials, conducted a comprehensive inspection of sanitation and development works in Delhi's South Zone, directing officials to ensure proper waste management and monsoon preparedness ahead of the festive season.

Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Commissioner Sanjeev Khirwar on Friday conducted a comprehensive inspection of sanitation and development works in areas falling under the South Zone as part of the city-wide cleanliness drive, reviewing the sanitation arrangements on the ground.

Inspection of South Zone Begins

According to the release, MLA Chandan Kumar Chaudhary, Councillor Mamta Yadav, South Zone Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Kumar, and other senior corporation officials accompanied the Commissioner during the inspection.

Pushpa Vihar Vehicle Depot

The Commissioner began his visit by inspecting the sanitation vehicle depot at Pushpa Vihar. The South Zone Deputy Commissioner welcomed him and briefed him on the ongoing development works at the parking site. The concessionaire provided details regarding vehicle operations. The Commissioner reviewed the monitoring system for tippers and other sanitation vehicles.

Sanjeev Khirwar instructed the concerned concessionaire to ensure proper waste management and vehicle maintenance. Keeping the upcoming festive season in mind, he directed officials to implement regular dust control measures and ensure the timely disposal of waste from collection centres, as per the release.

Review of Major Garbage Sites

The Commissioner inspected major garbage sites in Khanpur and took stock of development works. Along with Councillor Mamta Yadav, he visited the FCTS (Fixed Compactor Transfer Station), Peepal Chowk, MB Road, and surrounding areas. Officials were instructed to ensure regular garbage lifting and maintain high standards of cleanliness.

The Commissioner also ordered strict action against illegal encroachments around the Metro and MB Road.

Sangam Vihar FCTS Visit

Subsequently, Commissioner Shri Sanjeev Khirwar, accompanied by MLA Shri Chandan Kumar Chaudhary, inspected the newly constructed Fixed Compactor Transfer Station in Sangam Vihar. He directed officials to monitor waste dumping and C&D (Construction and Demolition) debris, and to raise awareness among local residents. He emphasised the need to clear the old waste lying behind the station.

Directives for Officials

On this occasion, Shri Sanjeev Khirwar instructed all officials to remain deployed in the field and ensure the prompt resolution of local issues. He reviewed development works and directed officials to ensure an effective sanitation system and to implement all necessary measures on a priority basis to prevent waterlogging during the current monsoon season.

The Commissioner also visited the upcoming monitoring centre and emphasised the need to integrate technology into sanitation operations. Additionally, the Commissioner visited the Deoli area, where he inspected the garbage collection centres in the ward.

MCD's Commitment to Urban Improvement

Sanjeev Khirwar stated that the Municipal Corporation of Delhi is committed to providing better civic amenities, strengthening sanitation infrastructure, and improving the overall urban environment through efficient implementation of development projects and sanitation initiatives. (ANI)