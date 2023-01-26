Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Republic Day 2023: Flypast steals show as parade comes to an end

    The flypast was one of the major attractions during the parade. People kept their phone cameras open but faced trouble capturing aircraft formations due to the layer of fog and smoke cloaking the capital.

    Republic Day 2023: Flypast steals show as parade comes to an end AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 26, 2023, 1:20 PM IST

    A spectacular flypast served as the finale to the parade, as the nation on Thursday (January 26) celebrated the 74th Republic Day, and seventy-three years of being a sovereign, democratic and republic state.

    Forty-five aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF), four helicopters of the Indian Army, and an aircraft from the Indian Navy, participated in the air show. Aircraft and helicopters, both vintage and modern, performed the exercise, and in various formations (Baaz, Prachand, Tiranga, Tangail, Vajrang, Garud, Bheem, Amrit and Trishul).

    Also read: Republic Day 2023: From MBT Arjun to BrahMos, Kartavaya Path witnesses Indian weapon systems' prowess

    Meanwhile, some of the spectators could not fully enjoy the fly-past during the Republic Day parade as a layer of fog lowered visibility levels to around 800 metres in the national capital.

    The flypast was one of the major attractions during the parade. People kept their phone cameras open but faced trouble capturing aircraft formations due to the layer of fog and smoke cloaking the capital.

    According to the Central Pollution Control Board data, Delhi's air quality index stood at 287 at 12 noon, rapidly worsening from 160 at 4 pm on Wednesday.

    Also read: Republic Day 2023: Here's what PM Modi, President Droupadi Murmu wore this year

    The India Meteorological Department said visibility levels stood at 600 metres at 7 am and improved to 800 metres by 11 am.

    Overcast conditions prevailed in Delhi and the minimum temperature settled at 12.8 degrees Celsius, the highest this month so far. The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 19 degrees Celsius.

    Last Updated Jan 26, 2023, 1:20 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Republic Day 2023: From MBT Arjun to BrahMos, Kartavaya Path witnesses Indian weapon systems' prowess AJR

    Republic Day 2023: From MBT Arjun to BrahMos, Kartavaya Path witnesses Indian weapon systems' prowess

    Republic Day 2023 Here is what PM Modi President Droupadi Murmu wore this year gcw

    Republic Day 2023: Here's what PM Modi, President Droupadi Murmu wore this year

    Watch US embassy shares melodious rendition of Vande Mataram to mark India's 74th Republic Day - adt

    Watch: US embassy shares melodious rendition of Vande Mataram to mark India's 74th Republic Day

    Move ahead together PM Modi greets fellow Indians on Republic Day 2023 other ministers extend wishes gcw

    'Move ahead together...': PM Modi greets fellow Indians on Republic Day 2023; other ministers extend wishes

    Republic Day 2023 Google Doodle by Gujarat based Parth Kothekar shows elements of parade with intricate artwork See video gcw

    Republic Day 2023: Google Doodle shows elements of parade with intricate artwork; See video

    Recent Stories

    womens premier league WPL 2023: Who are the two new owners in the brand-new tournament?-ayh

    WPL 2023: Who are the two new owners in the brand-new tournament?

    Republic Day 2023: From MBT Arjun to BrahMos, Kartavaya Path witnesses Indian weapon systems' prowess AJR

    Republic Day 2023: From MBT Arjun to BrahMos, Kartavaya Path witnesses Indian weapon systems' prowess

    Republic Day 2023 Here is what PM Modi President Droupadi Murmu wore this year gcw

    Republic Day 2023: Here's what PM Modi, President Droupadi Murmu wore this year

    'My Peddanna. Proud': SS Rajamouli shares heartfelt note for MM Keeravani winning Padma Shri Award vma

    'My Peddanna. Proud': SS Rajamouli shares heartfelt note for MM Keeravani winning Padma Shri Award

    Watch US embassy shares melodious rendition of Vande Mataram to mark India's 74th Republic Day - adt

    Watch: US embassy shares melodious rendition of Vande Mataram to mark India's 74th Republic Day

    Recent Videos

    Surprised some India are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than Supreme Court: Kerala Governor

    Surprised people are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than SC: Kerala Governor

    Video Icon
    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan (Watch) RBA

    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan -Watch

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Indore/3rd ODI: Broadcasters should give the correct picture - Rohit Sharma on his first ton in 3 years-ayh

    Watch: Rohit Sharma gets annoyed over first century in 3 years statistic

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Indore/3rd ODI: Hoping Jasprit Bumrah plays last two Tests against Australia - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    'Hoping Jasprit Bumrah plays last two Tests against Australia' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    CPM youth wing screens banned BBC documentary on Kannur university campus, more screenings planned in Kerala

    CPM youth wing screens banned BBC documentary on Kannur university campus, more shows planned in Kerala

    Video Icon