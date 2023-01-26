Republic Day 2023: Flypast steals show as parade comes to an end

The flypast was one of the major attractions during the parade. People kept their phone cameras open but faced trouble capturing aircraft formations due to the layer of fog and smoke cloaking the capital.

A spectacular flypast served as the finale to the parade, as the nation on Thursday (January 26) celebrated the 74th Republic Day, and seventy-three years of being a sovereign, democratic and republic state.

Forty-five aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF), four helicopters of the Indian Army, and an aircraft from the Indian Navy, participated in the air show. Aircraft and helicopters, both vintage and modern, performed the exercise, and in various formations (Baaz, Prachand, Tiranga, Tangail, Vajrang, Garud, Bheem, Amrit and Trishul).

Also read: Republic Day 2023: From MBT Arjun to BrahMos, Kartavaya Path witnesses Indian weapon systems' prowess

Meanwhile, some of the spectators could not fully enjoy the fly-past during the Republic Day parade as a layer of fog lowered visibility levels to around 800 metres in the national capital.

The flypast was one of the major attractions during the parade. People kept their phone cameras open but faced trouble capturing aircraft formations due to the layer of fog and smoke cloaking the capital.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board data, Delhi's air quality index stood at 287 at 12 noon, rapidly worsening from 160 at 4 pm on Wednesday.

Also read: Republic Day 2023: Here's what PM Modi, President Droupadi Murmu wore this year

The India Meteorological Department said visibility levels stood at 600 metres at 7 am and improved to 800 metres by 11 am.

Overcast conditions prevailed in Delhi and the minimum temperature settled at 12.8 degrees Celsius, the highest this month so far. The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 19 degrees Celsius.