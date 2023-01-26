Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Republic Day 2023: Here's what PM Modi, President Droupadi Murmu wore this year

    President Droupadi Murmu commenced the celebrations of the 74th Republic Day on Thursday. A multi-layer security cover is in place for the Republic Day celebrations in Delhi with police conducting anti-sabotage checks, verification drives and patrolling to thwart any untoward incident.

    Republic Day 2023
    The nation's flag was raised at Kartavya Path on Thursday to kick off the 74th Republic Day celebrations for the first time since President Droupadi Murmu took office last year. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the National War Memorial marked the start of the big parade. PM Modi appeared for the event wearing a multicoloured Rajasthani turban to represent India's diversity. PM completed his ensemble, which included a white stole and a black coat over a white kurta-pajama. The long-tailed, multicoloured turban stood out against the black and white outfit.

    On the other hand, on Republic Day, President Droupadi Murmu selected Odisha silk with a pink temple border. PM Narendra Modi greeted the President when she arrived at Kartavya Path. An Air Force officer, Flt Lt Komal Rani, unfurled the national flag at Kartvya Path. The President received the 21 Gun Salute at the same time as the National Anthem began to play.

    Also Read | 9 Rafales to Shramyogis in VIP seats: 9 new things you will see at Republic Day 2023 parade

    President Murmu was earlier escorted from her residence by the President's Bodyguard on their Bay and Dark Bay-coloured mounts. The President's Bodyguard is the seniormost Regiment of the Indian Army.

    Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, the president of Egypt, is this year's parade's chief guest. In particular, India and Egypt have developed close defence relations. The 1960s saw efforts to jointly build a fighter aircraft as a result of strong Air Force collaboration. From the 1960s to 1984, IAF pilots also taught Egyptian pilots.

    Also Read | Padma Awards 2023: Zakir Hussain, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Swami Chinna Jeeyar among 106 honoured; See Full List

