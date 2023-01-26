Republic Day 2023: From MBT Arjun to BrahMos, Kartavaya Path witnesses Indian weapon systems' prowess

Captain Raizada Shaurya Bali was in charge of the 61 Cavalry's first contingent to arrive in uniform. With the unification of all the "State Horse Units," the 61 Cavalry is the only currently functioning horse cavalry regiment in the world.

India on Thursday (January 26) celebrated its 74th Republic Day with Kartavya Path in the national capital witnessing the prowess of the armed forces armoured with hi-tech indigenously made equipment. The Egyptian Armed Forces contingent kicked off the Republic Day Parade 2023 with a march.

Ensuring stability and dominance on the frontiers along the Line of Control (LoC), the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and worldwide, the Indian Armed Forces has been rendering its selfless service to the nation and its countrymen through UN Peacekeeping missions.

It can be seen that only Made-in-India weapon systems were put on display at the Republic Day parade including ammunition showcased India's indigenisation power. This also includes 21 Gun Salute through 'Made in India' 105 mm Indian Field Guns.

Let's take a look at the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiatives in the field of defence that adorned the Republic Day parade 2023.

MBT Arjun

Captain Amanjeet Singh led the ARJUN of 75 Armoured Regiment. It can be seen that MBT ARJUN is a third generation main battle tank developed by India's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

This tank features a 120 mm main rifled gun, a 12.7 mm anti-aircraft machine gun and a 7.62 mm coaxial machine gun. It is also powered by a 1400 HP Diesel engine and can achieve a maximum speed of 70 km/h (43 mph).

Nag Missile System (NAMIS)

The next tank that was showcased was of NAG Missile System from the 17 Mechanised Infantry Regiment led by Lt Siddhartha Tyagi. The system is also known as NAMIS, a tank destroyer indigenously designed by the Defence Research and Development Laboratory, Hyderabad. This tanker consists of a tracked Armoured Fighting Vehicle, which has a crewless turret capable of firing as many as six 'Nag' Anti-Tank Guided Missiles.

BMP2/2 K

The next tank that was showcased was the mechanised column of Infantry Combat Vehicle BMP-2 of Mechanised Infantry Regimental centre. This was led by Captain Arjun Sidhu of 6 Mechanised Infantry Regiment. Named SARATH, the ICV BMP-2 is a high mobility Infantry Combat Vehicle (ICV) which possesses lethal weapons and night fighting capability.

Quick Reaction Fighting Vehicle (QRFV)

This fighting vehicle was next and led by Captain Naveen Dhatterwal of the 3 Ladakh Scouts Regiment. Under the Atma Nirbhar Bharat Scheme, these vehicles are being manufactured by TATA Advance System and Bharat Forge Limited for the Indian Army and are shining examples of the Indian Army's quest for self-reliance.

K-9 Vajra-T (SP)

K9 Vajra-T of 224 Medium Regiment (Self Propelled) led by Lt Prakhar Tiwari. K9 Vajra-T 155mm/52 Calibre Tracked Self Propelled has a firing range of 40 Kms.

It is reportedly said that the Tracked Self Propelled Gun System in this tank can move at a maximum speed of 60 km/hr over arid desert terrain. The tanker has been provided with all welded steel armour protection and the design incorporates Modular Azimuth Position System (MAPS) and Automatic Fire Control System.

Brahmos

Brahmos of 861 Missile Regiment was led by Lieutenant Prajjwal Kala. It can be seen that Brahmos is a supersonic, high-precision missile having a range of 400 km with the capability to strike targets deep inside the enemy territory with precision.